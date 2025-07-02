News 9

SUV crashes into rest stop

[Anchor]

Today (July 2), a serious accident occurred at a highway rest area in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, where a vehicle crashed into the area, injuring 10 people.

The vehicle was driven by an elderly driver in their 80s, who stated to the police that they mistakenly pressed the pedal while parking.

Kim Bo-ram reports.

[Report]

It was a relaxed atmosphere during lunchtime at the highway rest area.

Suddenly, a white SUV came rushing in at high speed.

The interior turned into chaos, and startled customers scattered in all directions.

[Witness/Voice Altered: "I heard a loud noise and looked up, and the car came rushing in like this. Then I heard the sound of glass breaking and screams inside."]

The vehicle only came to a stop after crashing into the opposite kitchen serving counter.

The car broke through the glass wall, shattering the glass, which lay scattered on the floor.

The impact was so great that it even pushed the bollards meant to prevent vehicle entry.

As a result of the accident, one customer in their 30s suffered a serious arm injury, and a total of 10 people sustained various injuries.

The driver responsible for the accident was in her 80s.

She was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and stated to the police that she got confused with the pedals while parking.

[Yoo Jeong-il/Gangneung Daegwallyeong Rest Area Employee: "She must have panicked and pressed the accelerator harder. The driver stated that She meant to press the brake but pressed the accelerator instead."]

Last year, the traffic accident rate for drivers aged 65 and older reached 21.6%, the highest since statistics began in 2005.

The number of traffic accidents caused by this age group has also surged by 36% over the past five years.

Experts point out the need to encourage elderly drivers to return their licenses while also providing alternative means of transportation.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-ram.

