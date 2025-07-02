News 9

Japan weighs Trump tariff pressure

입력 2025.07.02 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Japanese government is facing deep concerns due to President Trump's blatant pressure.

With the House of Councillors election approaching this month, it is difficult for Japan to accept U.S. demands such as expanding rice imports.

Tokyo, special correspondent Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

The Japanese government has reiterated that serious and sincere negotiations are ongoing in response to President Trump's repeated pressures.

[Aoki Kazuhiko/Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary: "From our perspective, we intend to continue negotiations vigorously to achieve agreements that benefit both the U.S. and Japan."]

Japan views the mention of reciprocal tariffs of 30% and 35% as President Trump’s signature brinkmanship tactic, but is still contemplating a response.

The U.S. remains firm on Japan's long-sought demand for a reduction in automobile tariffs, and it is difficult for Japan to use the expansion of rice imports as a bargaining chip.

With the House of Councillors election on July 20, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party must be mindful of the farmers' votes.

Prime Minister Ishiba emphasized Japan's interests repeatedly.

[Ishiba Shigeru/Prime Minister of Japan: "The fundamental way to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Japan is through investment rather than tariffs. We will continue to protect our national interests."]

Politically, any agreement that could provoke farmer voters carries a much heavier burden than failing to achieve results in tariff negotiations.

Meanwhile, Japanese automobile companies have begun to shift the burden of automobile tariffs to the U.S. market by raising new car prices starting this month.

The Japanese tariff negotiation team is scheduled to visit Washington again this weekend for discussions with the U.S. side.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Japan weighs Trump tariff pressure
    • 입력 2025-07-02 23:52:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Japanese government is facing deep concerns due to President Trump's blatant pressure.

With the House of Councillors election approaching this month, it is difficult for Japan to accept U.S. demands such as expanding rice imports.

Tokyo, special correspondent Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

The Japanese government has reiterated that serious and sincere negotiations are ongoing in response to President Trump's repeated pressures.

[Aoki Kazuhiko/Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary: "From our perspective, we intend to continue negotiations vigorously to achieve agreements that benefit both the U.S. and Japan."]

Japan views the mention of reciprocal tariffs of 30% and 35% as President Trump’s signature brinkmanship tactic, but is still contemplating a response.

The U.S. remains firm on Japan's long-sought demand for a reduction in automobile tariffs, and it is difficult for Japan to use the expansion of rice imports as a bargaining chip.

With the House of Councillors election on July 20, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party must be mindful of the farmers' votes.

Prime Minister Ishiba emphasized Japan's interests repeatedly.

[Ishiba Shigeru/Prime Minister of Japan: "The fundamental way to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Japan is through investment rather than tariffs. We will continue to protect our national interests."]

Politically, any agreement that could provoke farmer voters carries a much heavier burden than failing to achieve results in tariff negotiations.

Meanwhile, Japanese automobile companies have begun to shift the burden of automobile tariffs to the U.S. market by raising new car prices starting this month.

The Japanese tariff negotiation team is scheduled to visit Washington again this weekend for discussions with the U.S. side.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 <br>줄줄이 소환

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 줄줄이 소환
닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…<br>김 여사 출국금지

닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…김 여사 출국금지
밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…<br>동해안은 ‘초열대야’

밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…동해안은 ‘초열대야’
여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 <br>합의…‘3%룰’ 포함

여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 합의…‘3%룰’ 포함
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.