Illegal soil, stone theft caught

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A forest area in Jeju Island has been severely damaged, resulting in a cliff reaching 10 meters.



The traces of stone excavation have been revealed.



The owner obtained a construction permit to build a warehouse and illegally excavated and sold stones.



Reporter Moon Jun-young has the story.



[Report]



In a forest area in the southwest of Jeju Island.



The green foliage is nowhere to be found, and the bedrock is exposed.



There are clear signs of stone excavation using heavy machinery.



In some places, the depth reaches 10 meters.



The damaged forest is estimated to cover an area of 3,500 square meters, and the difference is clearly visible when compared to past aerial photographs.



A few days later, upon returning to the site, dump trucks are busily transporting stones and soil, hurriedly filling in the ground again.



[Field Official/Voice Altered: "(Why are you filling in the land?) I heard they got a construction permit for a warehouse here. Originally, this place was all dug up like this."]



This area received a construction permit in 2021 to build an agricultural warehouse.



However, in reality, the owner has been illegally extracting and selling the soil and stones buried in the land.



The landowner has also been confirmed to be involved in a recent illegal waste dumping incident reported by KBS.



The soil and stones extracted from this site were also found to have been handed over to the problematic stone processing factory.



[Go Han-na/Investigator, Jeju Special Self-governing Province Police Department: "It has been confirmed that the soil and stones were extracted and sold to stone processing factories, and we are expanding the investigation into the allegations of illegal land use permits obtained through improper means."]



The Jeju Police are investigating the scale of the illegally extracted soil and stones and how much illicit profit was gained from it.



This is KBS News, Moon Jun-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!