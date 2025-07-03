Split of Finance, Economy Ministry

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Presidential Committee on Policy Planning has prepared a reorganization plan that divides the roles of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



This plan involves granting budget formulation rights and public institution evaluation authority to the Prime Minister's Office.



The Committee is discussing this government organization reorganization plan with the Presidential Office.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung promised to reorganize the Ministry of Economy and Finance during his candidacy.



The intention was to change the situation where all national budgets and economic policies must go through the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



[President Lee Jae Myung/April 27/After acceptance speech: "(The Ministry of Economy and Finance) is often criticized for acting like the king of government ministries. I also somewhat agree with those issues...."]



The core of the reorganization plan recently finalized by the Policy Planning Committee is 'diminishing the power of the Ministry of Economy and Finance'.



First, there is a strong possibility of transferring the core budget formulation authority to a newly established 'Budget Office' under the Prime Minister's Office.



The Ministry of Economy and Finance, which will lose its budget function, will change its name to the 'Ministry of Finance and Economy' and focus on economic and financial policies.



There are discussions about integrating some functions of the Financial Services Commission into the Ministry of Finance.



The separation of budget functions comes 17 years after the Lee Myung-bak administration combined the budget and economic departments in an effort to create a 'small government' in 2008.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Spokesperson for the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning: "Separating budget functions like those of the Ministry of Economy and Finance is a clear direction of our promises. We have no intention of modifying the President's pledges...."]



The Policy Planning Committee is also considering whether to transfer the public institution evaluation function of the Ministry of Economy and Finance to the Prime Minister's Office.



The Ministry of Economy and Finance has effectively controlled each institution through the management evaluations of its subordinate organization, the 'Public Institution Operating Committee', and the plan is to distribute this authority as well.



The Policy Planning Committee has prepared this reorganization plan and is in discussions with the Presidential Office.



The Policy Planning Committee, which indefinitely postponed the prosecutor's work report, stated that it was not in a position to receive the report due to internal circumstances such as the resignation of the Prosecutor General.



Among the opposition party's pledges, 116 items that align with the Democratic Party's goals, such as fostering the artificial intelligence industry and alleviating financial burdens on small businesses, will be reflected in the national agenda.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



