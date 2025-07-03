Djokovic overcomes stomach pain

동영상 고정 취소

Novak Djokovic, who is aiming to become the oldest men’s singles champion at a major, battled through stomach pain to narrowly advance past the first round at Wimbledon.



After splitting the first two sets in a tight match, Djokovic appeared sluggish early in the third. He managed to score a point but soon called for a medical timeout.



It was later revealed that he had been suffering from stomach pain throughout the match.



Staff rushed to prepare medication, and perhaps thanks to its effects, Djokovic returned to the court looking revitalized. He unleashed powerful forehand strokes as if nothing had happened.



Overcoming the discomfort, Djokovic defeated France’s Muller 3-1 and moved on to the second round at Wimbledon.



