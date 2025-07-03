Gamboa sets KBO speed record

동영상 고정 취소

Lotte's foreign pitcher Gamboa, known as a lucky charm, showcased a powerful performance by overwhelming the LG lineup.



He threw a blazing fastball at an incredible speed of 158 km/h, setting a new record for the highest speed ever recorded by a left-handed pitcher in the KBO League.



This is a report by Ha Mu-rim.



[Report]



Gamboa of Lotte, aiming for his sixth consecutive win as a starter, dominated the LG lineup from the first inning with fastballs exceeding 150 km/h.



In response, LG's homegrown ace Lim Chan-kyu utilized a mix of pitches, throwing a fastball in the low 140 km/h range followed by a slow curve at 96 km/h, effectively managing the speed difference.



Although their styles differ, the two aces representing their teams engaged in a fiery showdown.



However, the balance of the game began to tilt towards Lotte's Gamboa, whose overwhelming pitching stood out.



The sixth inning was particularly impressive.



He struck out Oh Ji-hwan with a 156 km/h fastball and then overpowered Song Chan-eui with two fastballs clocked at 158 km/h, resulting in another strikeout.



158 km/h is the fastest speed recorded by a left-handed pitcher in KBO League history.



Gamboa pitched 6 and 2/3 innings, striking out 6 batters while allowing no runs.



The Lotte lineup also supported Gamboa's powerful pitching.



After Jeon Jun-woo's two-run homer in the fourth inning, they scored three more runs in the sixth, breaking down Lim Chan-kyu.



Lotte achieved a complete victory over LG, and Gamboa secured his sixth consecutive win, marking his sixth win of the season.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



