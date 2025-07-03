News 9

K-2 tank export to Poland hits 9T won

입력 2025.07.03 (00:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Three years ago, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Poland, feeling the security threat, chose South Korean weapons.

They signed a first contract to introduce FA-50 fighter jets, K-9 self-propelled howitzers, and K-2 tanks, spending about 18 trillion won.

Among these, the FA-50 series has been exported to six countries, including Poland, Malaysia, Iraq, and the Philippines.

So far, more than 140 units have been sold, with cumulative exports exceeding 11 trillion won.

The K-9 self-propelled howitzer has also been sold to nine countries, including Poland, Australia, and Norway, with over 1,400 units worth 13 trillion won.

Lastly, let's take a look at the K-2 'Black Panther' tank.

So far, 180 units worth 4.5 trillion won have been exported to Poland, and the second contract has been under negotiation over conditions.

Since the end of last year, the contract has been delayed amid a chaotic atmosphere due to emergency martial law, but it has finally been realized.

Reporter Yoon Jin reports.

[Report]

The additional K-2 tanks to be exported to Poland total 180 units.

The amount is over 6.4 billion dollars, approximately 9 trillion won, making it the largest single weapon system export in history.

In the first contract, finished products were exported from South Korea, but this time, it is reported that about 60 units, one-third of the contract quantity, will be produced locally.

This reflects Poland's demands, as it involves developing a Polish version of the K-2 tank and assembling it locally.

This requires technology transfer and the development of maintainance and operational capabilities.

As the scope of cooperation between the two sides expands, the export unit price has been able to increase further.

This also signifies that a cooperation model has been presented for market expansion in Europe, which is undergoing rearmament.

[Seok Jong-geun/Director of Defense Acquisition Program Administration: "There are parts that cannot be resolved or fulfilled solely with European products, and ultimately, countries in Europe will see that defense cooperation with Korea is the optimal alternative to fill those gaps."]

The contract negotiations have been conducted amid political uncertainties due to changes in the governments of both countries.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration evaluated that the successful conclusion of the contract was the result of all efforts from defense companies and the government.

As NATO has decided to increase defense spending to about 5% of GDP, the government plans to continue expanding the export scope of K-defense to Europe based on the experience from this contract.

KBS News, Yoon Jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • K-2 tank export to Poland hits 9T won
    • 입력 2025-07-03 00:32:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

Three years ago, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Poland, feeling the security threat, chose South Korean weapons.

They signed a first contract to introduce FA-50 fighter jets, K-9 self-propelled howitzers, and K-2 tanks, spending about 18 trillion won.

Among these, the FA-50 series has been exported to six countries, including Poland, Malaysia, Iraq, and the Philippines.

So far, more than 140 units have been sold, with cumulative exports exceeding 11 trillion won.

The K-9 self-propelled howitzer has also been sold to nine countries, including Poland, Australia, and Norway, with over 1,400 units worth 13 trillion won.

Lastly, let's take a look at the K-2 'Black Panther' tank.

So far, 180 units worth 4.5 trillion won have been exported to Poland, and the second contract has been under negotiation over conditions.

Since the end of last year, the contract has been delayed amid a chaotic atmosphere due to emergency martial law, but it has finally been realized.

Reporter Yoon Jin reports.

[Report]

The additional K-2 tanks to be exported to Poland total 180 units.

The amount is over 6.4 billion dollars, approximately 9 trillion won, making it the largest single weapon system export in history.

In the first contract, finished products were exported from South Korea, but this time, it is reported that about 60 units, one-third of the contract quantity, will be produced locally.

This reflects Poland's demands, as it involves developing a Polish version of the K-2 tank and assembling it locally.

This requires technology transfer and the development of maintainance and operational capabilities.

As the scope of cooperation between the two sides expands, the export unit price has been able to increase further.

This also signifies that a cooperation model has been presented for market expansion in Europe, which is undergoing rearmament.

[Seok Jong-geun/Director of Defense Acquisition Program Administration: "There are parts that cannot be resolved or fulfilled solely with European products, and ultimately, countries in Europe will see that defense cooperation with Korea is the optimal alternative to fill those gaps."]

The contract negotiations have been conducted amid political uncertainties due to changes in the governments of both countries.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration evaluated that the successful conclusion of the contract was the result of all efforts from defense companies and the government.

As NATO has decided to increase defense spending to about 5% of GDP, the government plans to continue expanding the export scope of K-defense to Europe based on the experience from this contract.

KBS News, Yoon Jin.
윤진
윤진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 <br>줄줄이 소환

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 줄줄이 소환
닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…<br>김 여사 출국금지

닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…김 여사 출국금지
밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…<br>동해안은 ‘초열대야’

밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…동해안은 ‘초열대야’
여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 <br>합의…‘3%룰’ 포함

여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 합의…‘3%룰’ 포함
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.