K-2 tank export to Poland hits 9T won

[Anchor]



Three years ago, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Poland, feeling the security threat, chose South Korean weapons.



They signed a first contract to introduce FA-50 fighter jets, K-9 self-propelled howitzers, and K-2 tanks, spending about 18 trillion won.



Among these, the FA-50 series has been exported to six countries, including Poland, Malaysia, Iraq, and the Philippines.



So far, more than 140 units have been sold, with cumulative exports exceeding 11 trillion won.



The K-9 self-propelled howitzer has also been sold to nine countries, including Poland, Australia, and Norway, with over 1,400 units worth 13 trillion won.



Lastly, let's take a look at the K-2 'Black Panther' tank.



So far, 180 units worth 4.5 trillion won have been exported to Poland, and the second contract has been under negotiation over conditions.



Since the end of last year, the contract has been delayed amid a chaotic atmosphere due to emergency martial law, but it has finally been realized.



Reporter Yoon Jin reports.



[Report]



The additional K-2 tanks to be exported to Poland total 180 units.



The amount is over 6.4 billion dollars, approximately 9 trillion won, making it the largest single weapon system export in history.



In the first contract, finished products were exported from South Korea, but this time, it is reported that about 60 units, one-third of the contract quantity, will be produced locally.



This reflects Poland's demands, as it involves developing a Polish version of the K-2 tank and assembling it locally.



This requires technology transfer and the development of maintainance and operational capabilities.



As the scope of cooperation between the two sides expands, the export unit price has been able to increase further.



This also signifies that a cooperation model has been presented for market expansion in Europe, which is undergoing rearmament.



[Seok Jong-geun/Director of Defense Acquisition Program Administration: "There are parts that cannot be resolved or fulfilled solely with European products, and ultimately, countries in Europe will see that defense cooperation with Korea is the optimal alternative to fill those gaps."]



The contract negotiations have been conducted amid political uncertainties due to changes in the governments of both countries.



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration evaluated that the successful conclusion of the contract was the result of all efforts from defense companies and the government.



As NATO has decided to increase defense spending to about 5% of GDP, the government plans to continue expanding the export scope of K-defense to Europe based on the experience from this contract.



KBS News, Yoon Jin.



