Trump warns Japan of 30-35% tariff

[Anchor]

President Trump is ramping up his offensive against Japan ahead of the expiration of mutual tariff exemptions.

He warned that he could raise tariffs by as much as 35%, citing Japan's bad behavior.

There are concerns that, using Japan as an example, South Korea could be the next target.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump, who has repeatedly confirmed that there will be no mutual tariff exemptions, has once again targeted Japan.

Expressing skepticism about the trade agreement with Japan, he criticized the country using the phrase "bad behavior."

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They and others are so spoiled from having ripping us off for 30 to 40 years, and it's really hard for them to make a deal."]

Although this statement could be seen as a diplomatic faux pas, it is interpreted as an intention to pressure Japan as much as possible.

He also added that Japan desperately needs rice but does not import American rice, and that the U.S. has not been able to export a single car to Japan.

He warned that tariffs on Japan could be raised to 30% or 35%.

This means that the originally set tariff of 24% could actually be increased.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Therefore, you'll pay a 30%, 35%, or whatever the number is that we determine because we also have a very big trade deficit with Japan."]

President Trump is setting a new standard for negotiations using Japan as an example, and it is expected to affect South Korea, which exports a lot of cars to the U.S. but imports little rice.

Additionally, South Korea faces several non-tariff barriers, including issues related to digital regulations and the import of beef over 30 months old.

As the expiration date for mutual tariff exemptions approaches, the pressure from Trump, who seeks political achievements, is expected to intensify.

While Japan appears to be the immediate target, there could also be strong demands directed at South Korea.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

