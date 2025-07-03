HRC criticizes No Senior Zone

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, some sports facilities have been putting up 'No Senior Zone' signs, prohibiting the entry of elderly individuals.



They claim safety concerns as the reason, but the Human Rights Commission has recommended that imposing age restrictions for such reasons is discriminatory.



This is Moon Ye-seul reporting.



[Report]



At a golf course in Gyeonggi Province.



It is operated by a large corporation and is close to Seoul, attracting many users.



However, since last year, individuals aged 70 and over cannot become new members.



They changed the rules citing 'safety accident concerns.'



[Golf Course Official/Voice Altered: "We are known for having a golf course with steep ups and downs. As a result, accidents tend to occur more frequently among older individuals."]



However, the Human Rights Commission has determined that this 'safety accident concern' cannot justify the age restriction.



The percentage of members aged 70 and over at the golf course is 49.4%.



In contrast, the proportion of users aged 70 and over among all accidents is 13.6%, indicating that there is no clear causal relationship between age and the occurrence of accidents.



While it is correct for the golf course to take measures to prevent safety accidents, the Human Rights Commission believes that they should strengthen insurance coverage for members or enhance awareness of accident risks, rather than impose a blanket age restriction, which constitutes 'discrimination.'



Many golf clubs in the metropolitan area have age restrictions set at 70 or 75, and it remains to be seen whether there will be changes following this ruling by the Human Rights Commission.



However, there are still sports facilities that maintain age restrictions even after the Human Rights Commission's recommendation, so the actual impact of this ruling is uncertain.



[OO Sports Club Official/Voice Altered: "Individuals aged 65 and over cannot join as new members. (Even if they are healthy?) I can't really say about that...."]



The Human Rights Commission urged businesses to change, stating that elderly individuals are healthier than ever, and the stereotype that physical abilities decline with age has been refuted by research.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul reporting.



