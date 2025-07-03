News 9

Is KBO ready for the heat?

입력 2025.07.03 (03:14) 수정 2025.07.03 (03:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, even when sitting still in the hot weather, sweat flows down continuously.

In Major League Baseball, a player vomited during a game due to an early heatwave that is scorching the entire world.

In the KBO League, a second team game was canceled today, raising voices for measures to prepare for the heatwave, which has become a new climate reality.

Reporter Park Jumi reports.

[Report]

Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds suddenly vomited while playing defense.

Seattle pitcher Thornton complained of abnormal symptoms on the mound.

[Commentary: "He's unsteady. I think cramping."]

["That just gives you an idea how hot it is here."]

["It's scary."]

With the temperature in the stadium exceeding 33 degrees Celsius, and considering the ground temperature, it is nearing 40 degrees, causing players to collapse.

Our professional baseball is also struggling with the early heatwave.

Even the coach, who moves less, cannot leave the fan with his pants rolled up.

Given the situation, some teams are significantly reducing training time before games or leaving it to individual discretion.

[Oh Won-seok/KT: "The weather has suddenly gotten really hot lately... it's a bit hard to adapt, but I think we need to adapt quickly."]

The Futures League, which plays games during the day, has already taken a direct hit.

Due to the heatwave, four cold games and two game cancellations have already been declared, raising the need for mandatory night games in July and August.

It's a tough battle against the heat not only for the players on the field but also for fans who come prepared with fans and umbrellas.

The time for cleaning in the fifth inning has been extended, shade structures for the audience have been installed, and water fountains have been provided, indicating that the time has come for professional baseball, which has surpassed ten million spectators, to proactively establish heatwave measures.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Is KBO ready for the heat?
    • 입력 2025-07-03 03:14:58
    • 수정2025-07-03 03:15:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, even when sitting still in the hot weather, sweat flows down continuously.

In Major League Baseball, a player vomited during a game due to an early heatwave that is scorching the entire world.

In the KBO League, a second team game was canceled today, raising voices for measures to prepare for the heatwave, which has become a new climate reality.

Reporter Park Jumi reports.

[Report]

Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds suddenly vomited while playing defense.

Seattle pitcher Thornton complained of abnormal symptoms on the mound.

[Commentary: "He's unsteady. I think cramping."]

["That just gives you an idea how hot it is here."]

["It's scary."]

With the temperature in the stadium exceeding 33 degrees Celsius, and considering the ground temperature, it is nearing 40 degrees, causing players to collapse.

Our professional baseball is also struggling with the early heatwave.

Even the coach, who moves less, cannot leave the fan with his pants rolled up.

Given the situation, some teams are significantly reducing training time before games or leaving it to individual discretion.

[Oh Won-seok/KT: "The weather has suddenly gotten really hot lately... it's a bit hard to adapt, but I think we need to adapt quickly."]

The Futures League, which plays games during the day, has already taken a direct hit.

Due to the heatwave, four cold games and two game cancellations have already been declared, raising the need for mandatory night games in July and August.

It's a tough battle against the heat not only for the players on the field but also for fans who come prepared with fans and umbrellas.

The time for cleaning in the fifth inning has been extended, shade structures for the audience have been installed, and water fountains have been provided, indicating that the time has come for professional baseball, which has surpassed ten million spectators, to proactively establish heatwave measures.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
박주미
박주미 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 <br>줄줄이 소환

한덕수·안덕근·유상임…비상계엄 당시 국무위원 줄줄이 소환
닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…<br>김 여사 출국금지

닻 올린 김건희·해병 특검…김 여사 출국금지
밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…<br>동해안은 ‘초열대야’

밤에도 식지 않는 무더위…동해안은 ‘초열대야’
여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 <br>합의…‘3%룰’ 포함

여야, 상법 개정안 오늘 처리 합의…‘3%룰’ 포함
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.