Is KBO ready for the heat?

[Anchor]



These days, even when sitting still in the hot weather, sweat flows down continuously.



In Major League Baseball, a player vomited during a game due to an early heatwave that is scorching the entire world.



In the KBO League, a second team game was canceled today, raising voices for measures to prepare for the heatwave, which has become a new climate reality.



Reporter Park Jumi reports.



[Report]



Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds suddenly vomited while playing defense.



Seattle pitcher Thornton complained of abnormal symptoms on the mound.



[Commentary: "He's unsteady. I think cramping."]



["That just gives you an idea how hot it is here."]



["It's scary."]



With the temperature in the stadium exceeding 33 degrees Celsius, and considering the ground temperature, it is nearing 40 degrees, causing players to collapse.



Our professional baseball is also struggling with the early heatwave.



Even the coach, who moves less, cannot leave the fan with his pants rolled up.



Given the situation, some teams are significantly reducing training time before games or leaving it to individual discretion.



[Oh Won-seok/KT: "The weather has suddenly gotten really hot lately... it's a bit hard to adapt, but I think we need to adapt quickly."]



The Futures League, which plays games during the day, has already taken a direct hit.



Due to the heatwave, four cold games and two game cancellations have already been declared, raising the need for mandatory night games in July and August.



It's a tough battle against the heat not only for the players on the field but also for fans who come prepared with fans and umbrellas.



The time for cleaning in the fifth inning has been extended, shade structures for the audience have been installed, and water fountains have been provided, indicating that the time has come for professional baseball, which has surpassed ten million spectators, to proactively establish heatwave measures.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



