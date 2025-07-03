Ban Hyo-jin’s comeback victory

동영상 고정 취소

Last year, 16-year-old high school student shooter Ban Hyo-jin, who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, achieved a thrilling victory with the focus of a gold medalist at the President's Cup National Competition.



The early stages of the women's high school 10-meter air rifle final were chaotic.



Jeong Seung-hee from Gwangju Physical Education High School shot a perfect score of 10.9, but immediately made a mistake, showing a sheepish smile.



As the final progressed, Olympic gold medalist Ban Hyo-jin's concentration began to shine.



Gradually climbing the rankings, Ban Hyo-jin shot 10.8 on her 15th shot, tying for first place.



She then surged ahead to take the sole lead with her 16th shot.



Even when her victory was confirmed after her final shot, there was no change in her expression, but she broke into a bright smile when she put the gold medal around her neck.



