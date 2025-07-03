[News Today] Pres.Lee Jae Myung holds 1st press conference
[LEAD]
President Lee Jae Myung held his first formal press conference today, marking 30 days since taking office. Improving people's livelihoods, righteous political integration, and public welfare were some of the key issues.
[REPORT]
In his first formal press conference since inauguration, President Lee Jae Myung has defined the first 30 days of his term as a time devoted to restoring people's livelihood.
The president also said that he declared a democratic Korea’s return to the international community by attending the G7 Summit held last month.
Lee expressed high expectations for the three recently launched special probes into allegations surrounding the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, calling them a journey to a righteous integration of the nation.
Lee Jae Myung / President
In compliance with the people’s order, they'll play a pivotal role in ending the insurrection completely, rebuilding the constitutional order and democracy.
Regarding the issue of public welfare, he vowed to take all possible measures to reduce the burdensome cost of living for the people.
President Lee also stressed his determination to stabilize the property market under the principle of protecting those with actual demand.
Turning to relations with North Korea, he labeled the full-scale cut-off of inter-Korean dialogue as a foolish act.
The president said that the government will resume cross-border communication while preparing for possible provocations from the North.
Lee Jae Myung / President
Starting with cutting the unsettling circle of South and N. Korea’s broadcasts, which made border residents sleepless, I'll restore the path to the virtuous circle of peace leading an economic recovery and a good economy strengthening peace.
Regarding personnel picks and the retention of Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung appointed by his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, Lee said that it is dangerous to tap only those from the same ideological identity group.
The president said that he will respect the opposition camp with plans to meet with them as frequently as possible.
In regard to a proposal to hold a meeting with the head of the main opposition party on a regular basis, Lee said he will give it a thought.
Following the press conference, the president held a luncheon meeting with the leaders of the five non-negotiating groups.
