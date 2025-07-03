News Today

[News Today] Pres.Lee Jae Myung holds 1st press conference

입력 2025.07.03 (15:21) 수정 2025.07.03 (15:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
President Lee Jae Myung held his first formal press conference today, marking 30 days since taking office. Improving people's livelihoods, righteous political integration, and public welfare were some of the key issues.

[REPORT]
In his first formal press conference since inauguration, President Lee Jae Myung has defined the first 30 days of his term as a time devoted to restoring people's livelihood.

The president also said that he declared a democratic Korea’s return to the international community by attending the G7 Summit held last month.

Lee expressed high expectations for the three recently launched special probes into allegations surrounding the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, calling them a journey to a righteous integration of the nation.

Lee Jae Myung / President
In compliance with the people’s order, they'll play a pivotal role in ending the insurrection completely, rebuilding the constitutional order and democracy.

Regarding the issue of public welfare, he vowed to take all possible measures to reduce the burdensome cost of living for the people.

President Lee also stressed his determination to stabilize the property market under the principle of protecting those with actual demand.

Turning to relations with North Korea, he labeled the full-scale cut-off of inter-Korean dialogue as a foolish act.

The president said that the government will resume cross-border communication while preparing for possible provocations from the North.

Lee Jae Myung / President
Starting with cutting the unsettling circle of South and N. Korea’s broadcasts, which made border residents sleepless, I'll restore the path to the virtuous circle of peace leading an economic recovery and a good economy strengthening peace.

Regarding personnel picks and the retention of Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung appointed by his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, Lee said that it is dangerous to tap only those from the same ideological identity group.

The president said that he will respect the opposition camp with plans to meet with them as frequently as possible.

In regard to a proposal to hold a meeting with the head of the main opposition party on a regular basis, Lee said he will give it a thought.

Following the press conference, the president held a luncheon meeting with the leaders of the five non-negotiating groups.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Pres.Lee Jae Myung holds 1st press conference
    • 입력 2025-07-03 15:21:09
    • 수정2025-07-03 15:21:24
    News Today

[LEAD]
President Lee Jae Myung held his first formal press conference today, marking 30 days since taking office. Improving people's livelihoods, righteous political integration, and public welfare were some of the key issues.

[REPORT]
In his first formal press conference since inauguration, President Lee Jae Myung has defined the first 30 days of his term as a time devoted to restoring people's livelihood.

The president also said that he declared a democratic Korea’s return to the international community by attending the G7 Summit held last month.

Lee expressed high expectations for the three recently launched special probes into allegations surrounding the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, calling them a journey to a righteous integration of the nation.

Lee Jae Myung / President
In compliance with the people’s order, they'll play a pivotal role in ending the insurrection completely, rebuilding the constitutional order and democracy.

Regarding the issue of public welfare, he vowed to take all possible measures to reduce the burdensome cost of living for the people.

President Lee also stressed his determination to stabilize the property market under the principle of protecting those with actual demand.

Turning to relations with North Korea, he labeled the full-scale cut-off of inter-Korean dialogue as a foolish act.

The president said that the government will resume cross-border communication while preparing for possible provocations from the North.

Lee Jae Myung / President
Starting with cutting the unsettling circle of South and N. Korea’s broadcasts, which made border residents sleepless, I'll restore the path to the virtuous circle of peace leading an economic recovery and a good economy strengthening peace.

Regarding personnel picks and the retention of Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung appointed by his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, Lee said that it is dangerous to tap only those from the same ideological identity group.

The president said that he will respect the opposition camp with plans to meet with them as frequently as possible.

In regard to a proposal to hold a meeting with the head of the main opposition party on a regular basis, Lee said he will give it a thought.

Following the press conference, the president held a luncheon meeting with the leaders of the five non-negotiating groups.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 김민석 총리, 취임 첫 일정으로 ‘송미령 반대’ <br>농민단체 농성장 방문

[단독] 김민석 총리, 취임 첫 일정으로 ‘송미령 반대’ 농민단체 농성장 방문
상법 개정안, 여야 합의로 국회 본회의 통과

상법 개정안, 여야 합의로 국회 본회의 통과
이 대통령 취임 30일 기자회견 “민생 회복 전력…통합의 국정”

이 대통령 취임 30일 기자회견 “민생 회복 전력…통합의 국정”
‘수사기소 분리’ 질문에 “개혁 <br>필요성 커져…자업자득”

‘수사기소 분리’ 질문에 “개혁 필요성 커져…자업자득”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.