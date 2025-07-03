[News Today] Travel ban imposed on Kim Keon-hee

[LEAD]

Two special counsel teams in South Korea have officially launched their investigations. One targets former First Lady Kim Keon-hee. As their first move, they've banned Kim Keon-hee from leaving the country.



[REPORT]

The special prosecution team led by independent counsel Min Joong-ki was officially launched yesterday.



Min Joong-ki / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case

I will do my best to address all your suspicions.



The special counsel team comprised of maximum 205 members, including four deputy special prosecutors, will investigate sixteen allegations against the former first lady.



This includes allegations of manipulation of Deutsche Motor stock price and her relations with power broker Myung Tae-kyun and a shaman priest named Geonjin Beopsa.



The special prosecutor's investigation is now in full swing as he banned Kim Keon-hee from leaving the country and agreed with the police to receive all case documents related to Myung.



On the same day, the special prosecutor team led by independent counsel Lee Myung-hyun also kicked off their investigation by first summoning Lim Seong-geun, the ex-commander of Division One of the Marine Corps.



Ex-commander Lim was the commander of the late Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun who died during a search operation for flood victims in July 2023.



He is accused of professional negligence resulting in death.



But Lim claimed that he did not order an underwater search and that he is not legally accountable.



He also flatly denied the allegation that Black Pearl Investment CEO Lee Jong-ho had lobbied through ex-first lady Kim Keon-hee on his behalf.



Lim Seong-geun / Former Marine Corps 1st Division Commander

I'm a complete stranger to Lee Jong-ho and haven't called him at all.

The same goes for Kim Keon-hee. I don't know her at all.



The special prosecution team for the dead marine case will be divided into four groups to investigate eight sub-cases, such as the death of Marine Corporal Chae and President Yoon's supposed rage when he had learned of the Marine's death.