[News Today] Ramyeon price fuels inflation

Ramyeon price fuels inflation

Prices of food continue to rise faster than overall inflation. Last month, processed foods like ramyeon and coffee saw notable price hikes. With global factors at play, the government appears to have few effective options.



A supermarket section selling its own private brand products.



Here five packs of instant noodle or ramyeon cost 2,280 won, or around a dollar 70 cents.



That would be about 450 won a pack.



Some 400-thousand of these were sold in January which rose to nearly 600-thousand last month.



Shim Chun-ja / Seoul resident

I always drop by this section when I come here. I think the prices are lower.



Same product but much cheaper in some instances.



Cheaper ramyeon brands are selling like hotcakes because prices of many other established brand ramyeon has gone up.



Last month, the retail price of all ramyeon products jumped 6.9% on-year.



It's the steepest rise since September 2023 when prices soared more than 7%.



It's easy to hear public complaints these days in disbelief of the price of a single ramyeon topping 2,000 won or nearly a dollar 50.



Son Hye-seon / Seoul resident

Instant cup ramyeons used to cost around 1,500 won, but now they are 2,000 won.



Meanwhile prices of 73 processed foods have risen an average 4.6%.



This contributed to raising overall inflation by 0.39 percentage points.



Consumer inflation which dipped below 2% in May has climbed back above that level.



Park Byung-seon / Statistics Korea

We believe recent rises in factory prices are being reflected in phases.



To curb prices, the government has decided to release more apple and pear reserves to the market and resume chicken imports from Brazil.



But such measures don't directly relate to the price of processed foods made with many imported ingredients.



Inflation in processed food costs fell to the 1% range in the latter half of last year but this year, it has continued in the 4% range for three straight months since April.