[News Today] “‘No senior zone’ is discriminatory”
[LEAD]
You might have heard of "No Kids Zones", but there's a new term that's emerging. More gyms, golf courses, and even bathhouses are turning into so-called“No Senior Zones" places that bar entry for older adults purely based on age. Operators claim it's about safety. But the National Human Rights Commission of Korea says that's not enough to justify age-based restrictions.
[REPORT]
A golf course in Gyeonggi-do Province.
Operated by a large corporation and situated close to Seoul, it is very popular among avid golfers.
But starting last year, those aged 70 or over are not accepted as new members.
This is because the operator changed the rules, citing concerns for possible accidents involving elderly members.
Official with ○○ Golf Course / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Our golf course is known for steep inclines.
So accidents involving elderly golfers occur frequently.
However, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea has concluded that these safety concerns cannot justify the imposition of the age restriction.
It said the correlation between age and accidents is unclear.
The HRC explained that it is true that the golf course has the responsibility to prevent accidents,
but the operator should first strengthen insurance coverage for members or take measures to raise awareness against accident risks.
The human rights watchdog concluded that the across-the-board application of the age restriction constitutes discrimination.
It remains to be seen whether or not there will be actual, effective changes, since many sports facilities still keep their age restrictions even after the HRC recommended corrections.
Employee with ○○ Sports Club / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Those aged 65 or above cannot join as new members.
(Even if they are healthy?) I'm not too sure.
The HRC urged sports clubs to change their rules, saying that today's seniors are healthier than ever,
and that the notion about age-related decline in physical abilities has been refuted through research.
