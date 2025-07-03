[News Today] Driver in 80s crashes into rest area
[LEAD]
Ten people were injured when a white SUV suddenly slammed into an expressway rest area. The driver, a man in his 80s, told police he had mistakenly stepped on the accelerator while trying to park.
[REPORT]
An expressway rest area during lunch time.
Suddenly a white SUV crashes into a building.
Pandemonium ensues and frightened customers scatter about.
Witness / (VOICE MODIFIED)
I heard a vroom sound and looked up and I saw a car crashing in.
The glass shattered and people screamed.
The car eventually stops after smashing into a kitchen service table on the other side.
In the accident, ten people suffered small and big injuries including one customer in his or her 30s sustaining seriously injured arm.
Behind the wheel of the car was an 80-something driver.
In a statement to police, the driver denied being drunk or on medication and mentioned stepping on the wrong pedal while parking.
Yoo Jung-il / Daegwallyeong Rest Area employee
In panic, the driver must have stepped on the accelerator harder.
He says the gas pedal was stepped on instead of the brake.
Last year, road accidents involving drivers aged 65 and older accounted for 21.6% of the total, an all time high since records began in 2005.
Experts say that older drivers should be encouraged to voluntarily give in their license and be offered alternative means of transport.
