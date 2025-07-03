[News Today] Delivery workers battle heatwave

입력 2025-07-03 15:25:36 수정 2025-07-03 15:26:35 News Today





[LEAD]

With the scorching heat showing no signs of letting up, delivery workers spending their entire day outdoors are bearing the brunt of it. Racing against the clock and with nowhere to cool down, they're left to fight through the extreme heat. As our last story, we went on site, and followed their footsteps.



[REPORT]

Parcel boxes flow in continuously under an outdoor tent.



As soon as sorting is completed, delivery workers load the boxes onto trucks.



It's still morning but the temperature inside the cargo compartment is around 36 degrees Celsius and the worker's face is covered in sweat in no time.



Delivery worker

(You're drenched in sweat.) Yes, we sweat as soon as we start moving.



The only time to cool off is during travel to the delivery site.



Arriving at an apartment, the courier busily loads the boxes to a handcart and starts moving about.



One delivery worker handles an average 300 parcels a day.



In order to ensure timely delivery, they have no time to waste.



A KBS reporter has tried out firsthand delivering packages for an entire apartment building.



Daytime highs reached 36.3 degrees in Ulsan this day and the reporter is drenched before long.



Delivery worker

(I tried out one building.) This is less than one thirtieth of today's work.



The labor ministry advises the three rules of hydration, shade and rest during heatwaves but this is a far cry for delivery workers.



Seo In-sung / Delivery worker

At offices, items must be delivered by 5-6 p.m. because workers leave at that time.

Work one hour and rest 10 minutes, this can't apply on the field.



They call for realistic measures such as air conditioning at loading facilities or supply of cooling vests to wear.