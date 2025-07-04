Press conference marking 1st month
[Anchor]
President Lee's first press conference lasted about two hours—well over the scheduled time.
The podium was removed, and reporters sat in a semicircle around the president to engage in a Q&A session, with some questioners selected by lottery.
Reporter Son Seo-young has the story.
[Report]
The press conference titled "30 Days of the President: The Press Asks, the People Hear" began.
It ran longer than expected, lasting over two hours.
A total of 119 domestic media outlets and 28 foreign media participated.
[President Lee Jae Myung: "I hope we can focus on topics that involve all our citizens as much as possible."]
There was no podium. Instead, reporters were seated in a semicircle around President Lee in a "town hall" format.
This arrangement aimed to minimize the distance between the president and the reporters through a non-hierarchical space layout.
The closest reporters were seated just 1.5 meters away from the president.
A new method of selecting some questioners by lottery was also introduced.
As reporters entered, they placed their business cards into boxes labeled with different topics, and the press corps executive committee drew cards to select the questioners.
[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "I’ll now read out the name on the selected card."]
[President Lee Jae Myung: "Feels like a housing lottery."]
Local grassroots journalists, who are not regular reporters for the presidential office, also participated remotely.
In total, President Lee answered questions from 15 media outlets, including two foreign agencies and four regional newspapers.
This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.
