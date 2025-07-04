Probe targets Yoon's Cabinet

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In newly surfaced footage from the presidential office, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is seen holding a document.



The special counsel investigating the insurrection plans to summon all cabinet members from the time of the emergency martial law to determine their level of involvement.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon reports.



[Report]



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has claimed that he was unaware of receiving the martial law proclamation during the 12.3 emergency martial law and only learned of it later.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/Feb. 2025: "After finishing the cabinet meeting for the lifting of the martial law, I went to my office and found the proclamation in the back pocket of my suit."]



However, it has been identified that CCTV footage shows former Prime Minister Han holding some documents.



Former Prime Minister Han claimed that he summoned cabinet members to oppose the emergency martial law, but due to some cabinet members who joined later, the quorum of 11 was ultimately met.



The special counsel for the insurrection case has placed a travel ban on former Prime Minister Han, former Minister Lee Sang-min, and former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, and is planning to summon all cabinet members from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to identify those who supported or condoned the martial law.



When asked whether any cabinet members were refusing to cooperate, Assistant Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young stated, "At this stage, it seems no one is refusing."



The investigation also includes former Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Kim Joo-hyun, suspected of involvement in the cancellation of the martial law order and in secret meetings at the presidential safe house, as well as former Deputy Chief of Presidential Security Service Kim Seong-hoon, who is accused of obstructing an arrest warrant and ordering the deletion of encrypted phone records.



[Kim Joo-hyun / Former Senior Civil Affairs Secretary: "Thank you for your work. (Are you here to be questioned about the cabinet meeting?) … (Are you here regarding the post-event documents?) …"]



Based on these testimonies and findings, the special counsel plans to question former President Yoon during his scheduled appearance on July 5 to verify the allegations raised so far.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



