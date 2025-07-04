News 9

Heatwave triggers spike in illnesses

입력 2025.07.04 (00:09)

[Anchor]

The number of heat-related illnesses is rapidly increasing due to the ongoing heatwave.

Yesterday (7.2), more than a hundred cases were reported in just one day, and there were also additional fatalities.

Reporter Park Min-kyung will provide detailed information on how to prevent heat-related illnesses.

[Report]

A public health nurse visited an elderly person living alone.

She checked the person's blood pressure and explained precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

[Jang Eun-joo/Public Health Nurse, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "If you go outside and feel nauseous, have a headache, or feel weak, you should drink water immediately."]

Elderly individuals are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Yesterday, an 80-year-old woman working outdoors in Jinju, Gyeongnam, and an 80-year-old man in the mountains of Icheon, Gyeonggi, died from heat-related illnesses.

This year, the estimated number of heat-related deaths has risen to five.

In just one day yesterday, the number of heat-related illness cases nationwide increased by 100.

Compared to the same period last year, the estimated deaths have increased by 2.5 times, and the number of patients has increased by about 1.5 times.

Local governments, including Seoul, have also initiated emergency responses by operating heatwave situation rooms.

[Jeong Hyeong-cheol/Director of Disaster Safety Prevention, Seoul Metropolitan Government: "When cases of heat-related illness occur, the medical response team is currently compiling data on how emergency relief activities are being carried out."]

Heat stroke, a typical heat-related illness, can lead to loss of temperature regulation and complications such as multiple organ damage, resulting in a high mortality rate.

It is crucial to lower the body temperature as quickly as possible.

[Kim Chan-woong/Professor of Emergency Medicine, Chung-Ang University Hospital: "Not only the brain but also the heart and kidneys can be damaged, so if immediate treatment is not provided, it can result in permanent complications or even death."]

To prevent heat-related illnesses, it is important to drink water frequently and stay in a cool place from noon to 5 PM, when it is hottest.

When going outside, wear a hat or use an umbrella, and workers outdoors should take sufficient breaks.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

