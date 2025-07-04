News 9

Monsoon ends early

[Anchor]

This year, it seemed that an unusually early monsoon was starting, but the weather agency has reported that the monsoon in Jeju and the southern regions has already ended.

The central region is still under the influence of a stationary front, and rain is forecasted for tomorrow (7.4) in the metropolitan area and other regions.

This is a report by weather specialist Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

Despite being the monsoon season, Jeju has not seen significant rain for nearly ten days.

Instead, the early heat wave is intensifying.

[Kim Jae-man / Il-do 1-dong, Jeju City: "It's really hard to bear. The elderly won't even go outside. It's just too hot."]

In fact, the weather agency's analysis indicated that the monsoon in Jeju ended on June 26.

This is the first time since observations began that the monsoon in Jeju ended in June.

The weather agency also announced that the monsoon in the southern regions ended on July 1.

The monsoon in Jeju started on June 12, a week earlier than usual, and lasted for about two weeks.

The southern region, which entered the monsoon season on June 19, also had a total monsoon period of less than two weeks.

This is more than 20 days earlier than the usual end date of the monsoon.

It is also the shortest monsoon since 1973, when the monsoon period lasted only about a week.

The weather agency stated that the central region could still be affected by the stationary front and that it is difficult to consider the monsoon over.

Rain of about 5 to 20mm is forecasted for the metropolitan area and northern Gangwon Province tomorrow.

[Kong Sang-min/Forecast Analyst, Korea Meteorological Administration: "Due to the influence of the stationary front located near North Korea, it will rain in the central region, and the position and intensity of the stationary front may change, potentially affecting the central region."]

As the early monsoon ends quickly, the heat wave will intensify.

The weather agency predicts that daytime heat and tropical nights will continue until next week.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

