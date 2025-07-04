Ex-martial law official speaks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (July 3), there was also a trial regarding former President Yoon Suk Yeol's charges of insurrection.



The former head of the martial law department testified as a witness, stating that although he had written proclamations several times during training, the first proclamation issued during the martial law was very strange, as it included a medical professional.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attended his trial regarding the charges of being the leader of an insurrection just two days before his second summons by the special prosecutor.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President: "(Do you think there were no issues during the Cabinet meetings before and after the martial law?) ..."]



Former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff's martial law department, Kwon Young-hwan, who appeared as a witness, stated that he had written proclamations several times during training, but he thought the first proclamation of the 12·3 emergency martial law was "very strange."



He mentioned that there should have been detailed content in each item to prevent infringement of citizens' basic rights, but there was none.



In particular, he felt it was odd that a "medical professional" was included in the proclamation for maintaining public order and safety, and he questioned whether it had been reviewed by legal experts.



Regarding the part that punishes medical professionals who do not return to work, former President Yoon claimed that he had no intention of actually enforcing it.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Jan. 23, during the 4th impeachment trial: "'Resident doctors,' why is it included? I was laughing while talking, and (former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun) said, 'This was left as a warning in that aspect,' so I also smiled and left it..."]



Former head of the Defense Intelligence Command's planning department, Ko Dong-hee, who commanded the takeover of the National Election Commission during the martial law, responded to the prosecution's question about why he instructed team members to leave the group chat around the time of the martial law's lifting by saying, "I felt like I was involved in something not honorable."



During the trial, former President Yoon's side argued that the procedure was invalid because the special prosecutor took over the case that the prosecution had indicted and was maintaining, while the special prosecutor's side rebutted that this claim was incomprehensible.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



