News 9

Kim Min-seok confirmed as PM

입력 2025.07.04 (00:09)

[Anchor]

The National Assembly passed the confirmation motion for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok today (73), and the President has also approved the appointment.

The People Power Party held a protest rally instead of participating in the vote.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who will lead the first cabinet of the Lee Jae-myung administration, emphasized overcoming the economic crisis as his top priority.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae reports.

[Report]

The appointment motion for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok has passed the National Assembly.

It has been 29 days since the nominee was announced.

With the President's approval, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who will lead the first cabinet of the Lee Jae Myung government, identified overcoming the economic crisis as the top priority.

[Kim Min-seok / Prime Minister: "Overcoming the economic crisis caused by the forces of tyranny is our first and foremost task. I will be a ‘dawn prime minister’—thinking ahead and acting first."]

["Resign, resign."]

The People Power Party, which had repeatedly demanded Kim’s withdrawal, held a protest rally rather than taking part in the vote.

They insisted he is unfit to serve as prime minister, questioning how someone who has “lived a free life” can take responsibility for the country’s finances.

[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "This is a unilateral decision that ignores the people, excludes the opposition, and mocks democracy."]

The Democratic Party criticized the People Power Party for not participating in the vote, saying they have betrayed the public's expectations for overcoming the national crisis.

[Kang Deuk-gu/Democratic Party Member: "Even after losing the presidential election, instead of reflecting, they are still only focused on obstructing the government."]

Meanwhile, both parties engaged in last-minute negotiations over the supplementary budget plan, which they agreed to process in the plenary session tomorrow (7.4).

When the Democratic Party brought up the proposal to increase the special activity budget for the presidential office, which was completely cut in the previous administration, the People Power Party responded by calling it 'double standards.'

[Park Hyung-soo/Special Committee on Budget and Accounts Member/People Power Party: "Back then, cutting the special activity budget did not paralyze the government, but now it does?"]

In today's plenary session, a bill to amend the martial law to prohibit military and police access to the National Assembly during martial law was also passed with bipartisan agreement.

This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

