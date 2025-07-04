News 9

President holds 30-day presser

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung revealed his national policy vision during a press conference marking his 30th day in office.

First, he reaffirmed his strong commitment to prosecutorial reform.

President Lee stated that there seems to be no differing opinions on separating the investigative and prosecutorial powers of the prosecution, calling it a result of their own actions.

First, we have a report from reporter Bang Jun-won.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung held his first press conference faster than any previous president.

Reflecting on the past 30 days, he said he has begun a journey towards "justice-based integration."

He placed special significance on the first bill to be processed, which includes the insurrection, Kim Keon-hee, and the special law for deceased Marines.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I expect the three special investigations to play a key role in completely ending the insurrection and restoring constitutional order and democracy, as per the people's mandate."]

He reiterated his firm commitment to prosecutorial reform.

He mentioned that there seems to be no disagreement among the public regarding the point that the prosecution should not hold both investigative and prosecutorial powers.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "During the Moon Jae-in administration, there seemed to be quite a bit of public opinion saying, 'Oh, why take that away? That shouldn't happen,' but now it seems there aren't many such opinions."]

He pointed out that the need for reform has grown, calling it a "kind of self-inflicted wound" for the prosecution.

He stated that the timing for completing the prosecutorial reform depends on the National Assembly's decision, and while it will take time to establish a perfect system, he believes the basic structure will be organized soon.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "It seems that the candidates for party leader are actively saying, 'Let's do it before Chuseok.' It might be possible to create a framework by then."]

President Lee acknowledged that there are complaints from his support base regarding appointments and that there are shortcomings, but emphasized that "it is dangerous to only use people who share the same preferences," and that "we must pursue a national policy of integration."

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

