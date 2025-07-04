News 9

Early cancellations hit with high fees

입력 2025.07.04 (01:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There are times when people plan overseas trips but have to cancel their travel packages due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, even when the departure date is still far away, airlines and travel agencies often impose excessive cancellation fees, leading to consumer complaints.

Reporter Park Jin-young has the story.

[Report]

Mr. Jeong, who planned an overseas trip with his wife.

Last month, he purchased two round-trip tickets to Thailand from a travel agency for 520,000 won.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, he canceled the tickets five days later, and the travel agency charged him a cancellation fee of 160,000 won.

The ticketing fee, along with the airline and travel agency fees, amounted to 80,000 won per ticket.

Despite having more than 70 days until the flight departure, they demanded 30% of the ticket price as a fee.

[Mr. Jeong/Voice altered: "I thought it was excessively taken; it felt like they were profiting from cancellation fees."]

He protested, citing the e-commerce law that allows cancellation within seven days, but the travel agency was unyielding.

[Mr. Jeong/Voice altered: "What about cancellations allowed for within a week?"]

[Travel agency employee/Voice altered: "I believe flight tickets are an exception."]

The Korea Consumer Agency recommends that if a ticket is canceled within seven days and more than 40 days remain until the departure date, no cancellation fee should be charged.

This is based on a court ruling that tickets with more than 40 days until departure can be resold.

Nevertheless, domestic airlines impose cancellation fees starting from tickets with 90 days remaining until departure.

[Lee Eun-hee/Professor of Consumer Studies at Inha University: "(It is) a very unfair contract condition for consumers, so we need to check whether there are issues with the terms and conditions...."]

Last year, the number of overseas travelers was over 28 million.

While it has recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels, there are criticisms that the travel industry still neglects consumer protection.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Early cancellations hit with high fees
    • 입력 2025-07-04 01:05:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

There are times when people plan overseas trips but have to cancel their travel packages due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, even when the departure date is still far away, airlines and travel agencies often impose excessive cancellation fees, leading to consumer complaints.

Reporter Park Jin-young has the story.

[Report]

Mr. Jeong, who planned an overseas trip with his wife.

Last month, he purchased two round-trip tickets to Thailand from a travel agency for 520,000 won.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, he canceled the tickets five days later, and the travel agency charged him a cancellation fee of 160,000 won.

The ticketing fee, along with the airline and travel agency fees, amounted to 80,000 won per ticket.

Despite having more than 70 days until the flight departure, they demanded 30% of the ticket price as a fee.

[Mr. Jeong/Voice altered: "I thought it was excessively taken; it felt like they were profiting from cancellation fees."]

He protested, citing the e-commerce law that allows cancellation within seven days, but the travel agency was unyielding.

[Mr. Jeong/Voice altered: "What about cancellations allowed for within a week?"]

[Travel agency employee/Voice altered: "I believe flight tickets are an exception."]

The Korea Consumer Agency recommends that if a ticket is canceled within seven days and more than 40 days remain until the departure date, no cancellation fee should be charged.

This is based on a court ruling that tickets with more than 40 days until departure can be resold.

Nevertheless, domestic airlines impose cancellation fees starting from tickets with 90 days remaining until departure.

[Lee Eun-hee/Professor of Consumer Studies at Inha University: "(It is) a very unfair contract condition for consumers, so we need to check whether there are issues with the terms and conditions...."]

Last year, the number of overseas travelers was over 28 million.

While it has recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels, there are criticisms that the travel industry still neglects consumer protection.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.
박진영
박진영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 취임 30일 기자회견…<br>“검찰 수사·기소 분리 이견 없어”

이 대통령 취임 30일 기자회견…“검찰 수사·기소 분리 이견 없어”
[단독] 도이치 주포 “김건희, 내 덕에 떼돈 벌어…22억 원 주문”

[단독] 도이치 주포 “김건희, 내 덕에 떼돈 벌어…22억 원 주문”
[단독] “쪽지 얼핏 봤다, 안 받았다”더니…CCTV에선 문건 챙긴 이상민

[단독] “쪽지 얼핏 봤다, 안 받았다”더니…CCTV에선 문건 챙긴 이상민
총리 인준 통과 김민석 “경제 회복 1순위”…국민의힘, “독재·폭거” 표결 불참

총리 인준 통과 김민석 “경제 회복 1순위”…국민의힘, “독재·폭거” 표결 불참
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.