Early cancellations hit with high fees

There are times when people plan overseas trips but have to cancel their travel packages due to unforeseen circumstances.



However, even when the departure date is still far away, airlines and travel agencies often impose excessive cancellation fees, leading to consumer complaints.



Reporter Park Jin-young has the story.



[Report]



Mr. Jeong, who planned an overseas trip with his wife.



Last month, he purchased two round-trip tickets to Thailand from a travel agency for 520,000 won.



However, due to unforeseen circumstances, he canceled the tickets five days later, and the travel agency charged him a cancellation fee of 160,000 won.



The ticketing fee, along with the airline and travel agency fees, amounted to 80,000 won per ticket.



Despite having more than 70 days until the flight departure, they demanded 30% of the ticket price as a fee.



[Mr. Jeong/Voice altered: "I thought it was excessively taken; it felt like they were profiting from cancellation fees."]



He protested, citing the e-commerce law that allows cancellation within seven days, but the travel agency was unyielding.



[Mr. Jeong/Voice altered: "What about cancellations allowed for within a week?"]



[Travel agency employee/Voice altered: "I believe flight tickets are an exception."]



The Korea Consumer Agency recommends that if a ticket is canceled within seven days and more than 40 days remain until the departure date, no cancellation fee should be charged.



This is based on a court ruling that tickets with more than 40 days until departure can be resold.



Nevertheless, domestic airlines impose cancellation fees starting from tickets with 90 days remaining until departure.



[Lee Eun-hee/Professor of Consumer Studies at Inha University: "(It is) a very unfair contract condition for consumers, so we need to check whether there are issues with the terms and conditions...."]



Last year, the number of overseas travelers was over 28 million.



While it has recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels, there are criticisms that the travel industry still neglects consumer protection.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.



