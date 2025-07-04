News 9

[Exclusive] Ex-broker, developer jailed for bribes

입력 2025.07.04 (01:05) 수정 2025.07.04 (02:26)

[Anchor]

A former employee of a securities firm has been caught by the police for facilitating a loan worth hundreds of millions of won to a real estate developer and receiving millions of won in return.

Both the giver and the receiver have been indicted while in custody.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the exclusive story.

[Report]

Banners are unsightly hanging all over the construction site.

The doors are tightly locked, and the pit beyond the collapsed wall is filled with water, resembling a huge lake.

A logistics center with three underground floors and three above-ground floors was supposed to be built here.

However, construction has been halted, leaving the site abandoned for several years.

[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "(It has been) about a year since it was abandoned. I heard it was a logistics warehouse."]

This warehouse site spans 50,000 square meters, the size of seven soccer fields, and the project developer needed to borrow 18 billion won to purchase the land.

The financial company that provided the loan was Meritz Securities.

The director of the securities firm, who was in charge of loan sales at the time, facilitated the developer's loan approval and received goods worth 300 million won from the developer in return.

This included a corporate card and a luxury vehicle.

However, as the project's viability diminished and construction was canceled, the relationship between the two ended in turmoil.

[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "They brought in dirt and dug it up. They were hauling it with dump trucks... When they said they wouldn't pay, it just stopped."]

Ultimately, the developer reported this secret transaction directly to the securities firm, and Meritz Securities terminated the director, identified as Mr. A, last year and requested a police investigation.

The police have arrested and transferred both individuals on charges of breach of trust under the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes Act.

Meritz Securities stated that this was an individual’s misconduct and said it has completed a further internal audit regarding the bribes.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

