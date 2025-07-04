Lee Jung-hoo breaks slump
Recently, Lee Jung-hoo, who had been in a severe slump in San Francisco, met Kelly, a former KBO League player, and broke out of his slump with three hits.
Lee Jung-hoo reunited with Kelly, a key player in SK's championship in 2018, in Major League Baseball!
He had a strong past record of 7 hits in 15 at-bats against him, and as expected, the ball was hit hard!
The ball hit the fence directly, and in the meantime, Lee Jung-hoo reached third base, resulting in a one-RBI triple.
In the fourth inning, Lee Jung-hoo also hit a double that split the gap in right-center field in his second matchup against Kelly.
In the eighth inning, he completed his third hit, marking the first time in 57 days that Lee Jung-hoo achieved three hits in a game.
Clayton Kershaw of the LA Dodgers became the 20th player in Major League history to reach 3,000 strikeouts.
