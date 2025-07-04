Jeonbuk reach Korea Cup semis
The K League 1 leader Jeonbuk has advanced to the semifinals of the Korea Cup, continuing their dream of winning two titles this season.
Jeonbuk, who had been under pressure throughout the match, changed the momentum with a counterattack.
When Kang Sang-yoon, who was selected for the national team for the first time, created an opportunity, Song Min-kyu stepped up as the problem solver.
With Song Min-kyu's precise finish, coach Poyet is also delighted.
Jeonbuk, who won 1-0, has reached the semifinals and will compete against Gangwon for a spot in the final.
Jeonbuk is charging forward towards their second title of the season with an impressive unbeaten streak of 20 official matches.
