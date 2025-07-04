News 9

Pres.Lee Jae Myung unveils practical diplomacy

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung stated that he will protect peace and the lives of the people through practical diplomacy centered on national interests.

He mentioned that negotiations on tariffs with the United States are not easy, but he is doing his best, and he aims to hold as many summits as possible.

This report is by reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

A strong ROK-U.S. alliance and close ROK-U.S.-Japan cooperation.

President Lee emphasized that based on this, he will work to improve relations with China and Russia as soon as possible, pursuing practical diplomacy centered on national interests.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I will protect both peace and the lives of the people. I will definitely change the 'Korea Discount' to 'Korea Premium.'"]

He stated that he is doing his best to achieve mutually beneficial results in the ROK-U.S. tariff negotiations based on these principles.

However, he mentioned that it is difficult to guarantee whether the negotiations can be completed before the deadline of the 8th.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "(The two countries) have not clearly organized what they want. However, I want to say that we are continuing to make efforts."]

There is also interest in when the summit with U.S. President Trump, which was not held at the G7 summit, will take place, and President Lee stated that he would like to meet as much as possible, whether it be with the U.S., Japan, or China.

He mentioned that he was the one who first proposed the restoration of shuttle diplomacy between South Korea and Japan and that he is coordinating the schedule for the summit.

Regarding the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts towards North Korea, he said that North Korea responded quickly, calling it "beyond expectations," and that he aims to reduce tensions in the long term.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "We need to gradually ease things one by one. Let's continue communication and cooperation."]

Regarding legislative conflicts, he noted that the distrust seems to have eased somewhat with the change of government, and he believes that it is a problem that can be sufficiently resolved through dialogue and compromise.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

