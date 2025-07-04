Working through the heat
[Anchor]
However, there are people who cannot give up outdoor activities even in this heat.
Reporter Min Jeong-hee met with those who have ventured out to work and the streets while battling the scorching heat.
[Report]
During lunchtime, office workers pour out onto the streets.
Holding a cool coffee in one hand and trying to shield themselves from the sun with an umbrella, it is still not enough to fend off the sweltering weather.
[Son Ik-seong/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "I was trying to escape the heat by eating samgyetang and drinking cool beverages to nourish my body."]
Delivery workers are wrapped up in masks and arm sleeves.
With ringing phones, it is hard to catch a breath even in the hottest part of the day.
["Hello!"]
It is common to run up and down stairs several times a day.
[Lee Geon-hee/Delivery worker: "Because it's hot, I feel dizzy while riding a motorcycle, and my mouth keeps getting dry, which is quite painful."]
Even when taking a short break, they must find a shaded spot outside.
[Song Gi-seon/Chairman of the National Delivery Riders Association: "It's really tough to operate while wearing a helmet. I sweat a lot..."]
Although it is past 4 PM, the sunlight is still strong, making it difficult to open one's eyes properly.
The outdoor temperature is still above 30 degrees.
Under the blazing sun, people with disabilities are on a hunger strike, calling for the abolition of the disability grading system, and some have even been taken away by paramedics due to the ongoing heatwave.
[Park Kyung-seok/Co-representative of the National Coalition for the Elimination of Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities: "In the evening, they turn off all the air conditioning here. It is very difficult to maintain the humidity and my exhausted body."]
For those who cannot stop despite the heat, the most challenging times continue.
This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
