[Exclusive] Ex-minister denies martial law link

[Anchor]

Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min has consistently denied receiving any documents or instructions related to the emergency martial law on December 3rd.

However, CCTV footage has captured scenes of documents being gathered at the presidential office on the day of the martial law, and it has been confirmed that the special prosecutor has obtained this video.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

Former Minister Lee stated that he briefly saw a note containing information about power outages at media outlets in the presidential office during the emergency martial law on December 3rd.

[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety/7th hearing of former President Yoon's impeachment trial in February: "I saw a few paper notes from a distance in the presidential office. However, among those notes, there was content stating 'power outage at the Fire Department'."]

However, he claimed that he never received any documents or instructions related to the emergency martial law.

[Lee Dong-chan/Representative of former President Yoon at the time/7th hearing of former President Yoon's impeachment trial in February: "Did you ever receive any notes containing instructions related to the emergency martial law from the President or the Minister of National Defense?"]

[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety/7th hearing of former President Yoon's impeachment trial in February: "Absolutely not."]

However, it has been confirmed that the CCTV footage secured by the police and handed over to the special prosecutor contains scenes that contradict the former minister's testimony.

The footage recorded the interior of the large meeting room where the Cabinet meeting was held from the evening of the day of the martial law until the next day, showing documents placed on the table where the cabinet members were seated, and it is reported that the former minister was seen checking and gathering the contents.

Afterward, the former minister left the presidential office and called Fire Chief Heo Seok-gon, who stated to the investigative agency that he was told to take action if a request for cooperation regarding power outages came in.

[Heo Seok-gon/Fire Chief/Feb. 4: "He mentioned five media outlets and talked about the police, and seemed to mean that if a request comes in, take appropriate action."]

The police strongly suspect that the document contains information related to power outages.

Additionally, since circumstances have emerged that contradict the testimony given by the former minister during the impeachment trial of former President Yoon, the opinion has been conveyed to the special prosecutor that 'perjury charges should be additionally applied'.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

