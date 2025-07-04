Fire tragedy repeats

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last night (July 2), a fire broke out in an apartment in Busan while the parents were away, resulting in the tragic death of two young sisters.



Just last week, another elementary school sister pair lost their lives in a similar apartment fire while their parents were not home.



Such tragic incidents are repeating themselves.



Reporter Jeon Hyung-seo has the details.



[Report]



Black smoke and bright flames are pouring out from the apartment balcony.



Around 11 PM last night, a fire broke out in an apartment in Gijang-gun, Busan.



[Kim Go-myung/Apartment Resident: "As soon as I stepped on the stairs, there was a bang! Smoke was coming out (the flames were rising)...."]



When the fire broke out, over 100 residents evacuated, but the young sisters inside the burning home lost their lives.



The 8-year-old and 6-year-old sisters were found collapsed at the entrance of the balcony and the main door, respectively.



It is reported that the tragedy occurred while their parents, who run a restaurant late into the night, had left the sisters at home and went out again.



The fire is believed to have started around the stand-type air conditioner in the living room.



The police, who conducted a joint investigation, stated that there were signs of a broken wire at the multi-tap outlet connected to the air conditioner.



There were no sprinklers installed to prevent the spread of the fire.



[Min Dong-bok/Head of Field Response Team 3, Busan Gijang Fire Station: "This apartment was exempt from sprinkler installation when it received its construction permit in 2003 according to regulations."]



In Busan, on the 24th of last month, another elementary school sister pair died in a fire while their parents were out for early morning work, and now a similar tragedy has occurred again, adding to the sorrow.



The Busan city government has decided to conduct a comprehensive investigation of apartments without sprinklers and to prepare measures for nighttime care gaps.



This is KBS News, Jeon Hyung-seo.



