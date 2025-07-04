What's in the new Commercial Act?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Although the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the prime minister's confirmation, they processed the amendment to the Commercial Act together.



It has been over three years since the related bill was first proposed, and it has now passed the National Assembly's plenary session.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook will explain what changes this amendment brings.



[Report]



The core of the Commercial Act amendment is to make 'the board of directors act like a board of directors'.



Role of Directors



From now on, directors must be loyal to both the company and the shareholders.



There is a controversy over 'duplicate listings', where a well-performing division is separately listed to benefit only the largest shareholder.



If a similar situation occurs again, the director who voted for it may be held responsible.



Election of Directors



When selecting directors who also serve as auditors, the so-called '3% rule' will be expanded.



If the largest shareholder has a 30% stake and their two children each have 10%, they could previously choose the auditor freely based on their simple shareholding ratio.



From now on, regardless of how much they hold, the family can only exercise voting rights up to a combined 3% of their shares.



This aims to increase the influence of minority shareholders in selecting auditors who will oversee the management.



This was the provision that the business community opposed the most until the end.



[Park Il-jun/Vice Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry/Last December: "I believe that there are cases where foreign speculative capital is hiding under the name of 'innocent minority shareholders."]



Monitoring Directors



The final procedure for checking and monitoring whether the management and directors have performed their duties properly over the past year, the shareholders' meeting, will become easier.



For listed companies with assets over 2 trillion won, online shareholders' meetings will be mandatory.



Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting without taking a day off on weekdays.



[Hwang Se-woon/Senior Research Fellow at the Korea Capital Market Institute: "A board of directors that prioritizes the interests of the largest shareholders ultimately causes significant harm to general shareholders, and this amendment to the Commercial Act can be seen as creating the most basic institutional environment to improve this."]



To further enhance this purpose, the title of outside directors will also be changed to independent directors.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



