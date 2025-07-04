Quakes shake South of Kyushu

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, earthquakes have been occurring in the waters south of Kyushu, Japan.



It is reported that the earthquakes that began in late last month have exceeded a thousand.



Amid the so-called July disaster theory, anxiety is spreading.



Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports.



[Report]



This is the Tokara Islands, located 490 km southeast of Jeju Island.



At 4:13 PM today, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred in the sea near these islands.



This was the strongest among the recent earthquakes in the area.



[Arikawa Kazunori/Tokara Island resident: "It lasted quite long, about 20 seconds. It shook sideways and up and down. Everyone around was surprised and curled up."]



Since the 21st of last month, the number of earthquakes in the Tokara Islands has surpassed a thousand, increasing anxiety.



In the past, there have been instances of around 300 earthquakes occurring in this area, but exceeding a thousand is unprecedented.



Some users on Japanese social media are expressing concern, linking it to the so-called 'July disaster theory' as a precursor to a major earthquake.



The July disaster theory is based on content introduced by a manga artist who predicted the Great East Japan Earthquake, derived from his dreams.



As this manga artist gained attention, the number of tourists from Hong Kong visiting Japan has significantly decreased recently.



The Japan Meteorological Agency states that predicting earthquakes is impossible and considers it an unfounded rumor.



However, they request caution, stating that it is not unusual for earthquakes to occur at any time in Japan.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!