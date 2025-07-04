NK may deploy 30,000 more troops

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Amid the strengthening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, reports have emerged that North Korea will send an additional 30,000 troops to Russia.



Ukraine has criticized this cooperation and requested sanctions from the United States, while the U.S. has recently halted arms shipments heading to Ukraine.



Park Il-jung reports from New York.



[Report]



Soldiers from North Korea in dark uniforms and Russian soldiers in light uniforms take turns firing.



Shotgun shooting techniques to capture drones are being taught through an interpreter.



The two countries' militaries are also conducting building clearance training together.



A Russian instructor praises the combat capabilities of the North Korean troops.



[Russian Military Instructor: "The physical condition of the North Korean soldiers coming here is good. It's as good as our troops. The enemy flees in a hurry because they are afraid of gunfights."]



Ukrainian intelligence authorities report that about 30,000 North Korean troops are expected to be deployed, according to U.S. news channel CNN.



It is said that the same movement route as the first deployment last year is being activated again.



In May, a troop transport ship of the same type used at that time was spotted at the same port, which serves as evidence.



Additionally, a transport aircraft filmed at Sunan Airport in North Korea last month is expected to be used for the deployment, according to Ukrainian intelligence authorities.



Recent satellite images confirm that facilities in Kursk, Russia, where North Korean troops are expected to be stationed, have been significantly expanded.



The scale of the deployment reported by CNN this time appears to be separate from the 6,000 engineering and construction personnel predicted by our intelligence authorities to be dispatched in July and August, which was agreed upon by Russia and North Korea last month.



Ukraine is condemning the cooperation between North Korea and Russia and has requested the U.S. to strengthen sanctions against Russia.



However, the U.S. has recently suspended arms shipments to Ukraine, citing a shortage of inventory.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



