[Exclusive] Illegal online drug trade exposed

[Anchor]



Cases of unapproved foreign pharmaceuticals being illegally distributed in the country continue to occur without interruption.



According to KBS's investigation, it has been revealed that there have been over 110,000 cases of illegal distribution of pharmaceuticals online in the past five years.



This even includes steroids that are available without a doctor's prescription.



This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.



[Report]



Anabolic steroids are piled up inside an officetel.



Known for their effectiveness in muscle enhancement, they are referred to as "bodybuilder pharmaceuticals."



They were caught by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety while attempting to be smuggled in from overseas and sold online.



["Aren't these illegal pharmaceuticals? (Yes, that's correct.)"]



I searched for a steroid product name on a popular portal site.



The KakaoTalk ID presumed to be the seller can be easily identified.



The seller assures that they have never been punished and advises not to worry while explaining how to purchase the product.



The distribution and sale without a doctor's prescription is clearly illegal, yet it is openly taking place online.



In the past five years, KBS's investigation confirmed that there have been over 110,000 cases of illegal distribution of pharmaceuticals identified by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.



In addition to the 1,500 cases of steroids identified, there have also been over 7,000 cases of illegal hair growth products that can disrupt hormones in the body, and over 3,200 cases of abortion pills that are not approved for use in the country and cannot be prescribed.



Unlike in the past when professional smugglers brought in pharmaceuticals on a large scale from overseas, recently, the proportion of non-face-to-face transactions through overseas direct purchases or second-hand trading platforms has increased.



[Lee Hye-jeong/Director of Academic Affairs, Korean Pharmaceutical Association: "There are no measures in place for any side effects caused by illegal pharmaceuticals, and even if the damage is clear, there is no way to seek redress."]



The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has stated that it will continuously track related overseas direct purchase sites to eradicate illegal pharmaceutical transactions.



This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.



