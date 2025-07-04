News 9

[Exclusive] Illegal online drug trade exposed

입력 2025.07.04 (03:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Cases of unapproved foreign pharmaceuticals being illegally distributed in the country continue to occur without interruption.

According to KBS's investigation, it has been revealed that there have been over 110,000 cases of illegal distribution of pharmaceuticals online in the past five years.

This even includes steroids that are available without a doctor's prescription.

This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.

[Report]

Anabolic steroids are piled up inside an officetel.

Known for their effectiveness in muscle enhancement, they are referred to as "bodybuilder pharmaceuticals."

They were caught by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety while attempting to be smuggled in from overseas and sold online.

["Aren't these illegal pharmaceuticals? (Yes, that's correct.)"]

I searched for a steroid product name on a popular portal site.

The KakaoTalk ID presumed to be the seller can be easily identified.

The seller assures that they have never been punished and advises not to worry while explaining how to purchase the product.

The distribution and sale without a doctor's prescription is clearly illegal, yet it is openly taking place online.

In the past five years, KBS's investigation confirmed that there have been over 110,000 cases of illegal distribution of pharmaceuticals identified by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

In addition to the 1,500 cases of steroids identified, there have also been over 7,000 cases of illegal hair growth products that can disrupt hormones in the body, and over 3,200 cases of abortion pills that are not approved for use in the country and cannot be prescribed.

Unlike in the past when professional smugglers brought in pharmaceuticals on a large scale from overseas, recently, the proportion of non-face-to-face transactions through overseas direct purchases or second-hand trading platforms has increased.

[Lee Hye-jeong/Director of Academic Affairs, Korean Pharmaceutical Association: "There are no measures in place for any side effects caused by illegal pharmaceuticals, and even if the damage is clear, there is no way to seek redress."]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has stated that it will continuously track related overseas direct purchase sites to eradicate illegal pharmaceutical transactions.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Illegal online drug trade exposed
    • 입력 2025-07-04 03:27:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

Cases of unapproved foreign pharmaceuticals being illegally distributed in the country continue to occur without interruption.

According to KBS's investigation, it has been revealed that there have been over 110,000 cases of illegal distribution of pharmaceuticals online in the past five years.

This even includes steroids that are available without a doctor's prescription.

This is a report by Kim Seong-soo.

[Report]

Anabolic steroids are piled up inside an officetel.

Known for their effectiveness in muscle enhancement, they are referred to as "bodybuilder pharmaceuticals."

They were caught by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety while attempting to be smuggled in from overseas and sold online.

["Aren't these illegal pharmaceuticals? (Yes, that's correct.)"]

I searched for a steroid product name on a popular portal site.

The KakaoTalk ID presumed to be the seller can be easily identified.

The seller assures that they have never been punished and advises not to worry while explaining how to purchase the product.

The distribution and sale without a doctor's prescription is clearly illegal, yet it is openly taking place online.

In the past five years, KBS's investigation confirmed that there have been over 110,000 cases of illegal distribution of pharmaceuticals identified by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

In addition to the 1,500 cases of steroids identified, there have also been over 7,000 cases of illegal hair growth products that can disrupt hormones in the body, and over 3,200 cases of abortion pills that are not approved for use in the country and cannot be prescribed.

Unlike in the past when professional smugglers brought in pharmaceuticals on a large scale from overseas, recently, the proportion of non-face-to-face transactions through overseas direct purchases or second-hand trading platforms has increased.

[Lee Hye-jeong/Director of Academic Affairs, Korean Pharmaceutical Association: "There are no measures in place for any side effects caused by illegal pharmaceuticals, and even if the damage is clear, there is no way to seek redress."]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has stated that it will continuously track related overseas direct purchase sites to eradicate illegal pharmaceutical transactions.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.
김성수
김성수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 취임 30일 기자회견…<br>“검찰 수사·기소 분리 이견 없어”

이 대통령 취임 30일 기자회견…“검찰 수사·기소 분리 이견 없어”
[단독] 도이치 주포 “김건희, 내 덕에 떼돈 벌어…22억 원 주문”

[단독] 도이치 주포 “김건희, 내 덕에 떼돈 벌어…22억 원 주문”
[단독] “쪽지 얼핏 봤다, 안 받았다”더니…CCTV에선 문건 챙긴 이상민

[단독] “쪽지 얼핏 봤다, 안 받았다”더니…CCTV에선 문건 챙긴 이상민
총리 인준 통과 김민석 “경제 회복 1순위”…국민의힘, “독재·폭거” 표결 불참

총리 인준 통과 김민석 “경제 회복 1순위”…국민의힘, “독재·폭거” 표결 불참
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.