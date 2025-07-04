News 9

Counterfeit K-food on the rise

[Anchor]

K-food, which has captured the taste of people around the world, is achieving record-high exports.

However, taking advantage of this popularity, counterfeit products imitating our goods are rampant overseas.

There is even an increase in attempts to unlawfully occupy K-food trademarks.

This is Lee Soo-yeon reporting.

[Report]

The chicken that breathes fire and the red stir-fried noodles look just like the popular Buldak-bokkeum-myeon, but they are counterfeit products made by a Chinese company.

Such similar products are still easily found on Chinese online shopping malls.

Beef seasoning, which ranks first in the Mongolian seasoning market, is also a frequently counterfeited item.

Local authorities in major cities in Mongolia and China have begun crackdowns due to concerns about consumer damage.

Seaweed and flavored salt have also been copied, including trademarks and barcodes.

In the case of overseas online malls, over 840 cases of Korean food counterfeits were detected just in the first half of this year.

This issue is spreading not only in China but also in Southeast Asia.

[Joo Won-cheol/Director of Food Industry Policy, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "While the imitation was limited to packaging resembling the genuine product, we are now aware that some have established factories to produce the contents and make the packaging identical."]

Attempts to unlawfully occupy K-food trademarks are also increasing.

CJ's flagship brand Bibigo.

However, the application for the Bibigo trademark in Paraguay was made by a third party, not CJ.

Last year, there were over 350 suspected cases of unlawful occupation of K-food trademarks, and this year, it is already close to 300 cases.

[Shin Sang-gon/Director of Industrial Property Protection Cooperation, Korean Intellectual Property Office: "The speed at which counterfeit products in the food industry are increasing is concerning, as it is proportional to the rising popularity of the Korean Wave."]

With the increase in exports of spicy ramen and sauces, the agricultural and food export amount reached 5.16 billion dollars in the first half of this year, marking a record high.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

