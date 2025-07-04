Lotte, LG clash for second spot

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The battle for second place between Lotte Giants and LG Twins, as hot as the sweltering heat, faced off today in a tight pitching duel.



Lotte's fourth-year starter Lee Min-seok and LG's starter Son Joo-young engaged in a scoreless showdown without giving an inch.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



The matchup between Lotte, aiming for a share of second place, and LG, urgently seeking to reclaim the top spot, was a tense pitching battle.



In particular, Lotte's starter Lee Min-seok, who had struggled with four earned runs in his previous outing, showed a surprisingly different performance, effectively shutting down LG's powerful lineup.



In the second inning, he boldly struck out Park Dong-won with a fastball and slider reaching speeds of 150 km/h, seemingly unafraid of a power showdown. Then, in the third inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, he escaped the jam by striking out Moon Sung-joo.



A spectacular defensive play by veteran Jeong Hoon also helped Lee Min-seok, who pitched 6 and 2/3 innings without allowing a run, energized the atmosphere at Sajik Stadium.



However, LG was not to be underestimated.



Lotte placed eight right-handed batters in their lineup to counter Son Joo-young, but Son dominated the Lotte lineup with perfect control, hitting the corners of the ABS zone.



He recorded eight strikeouts over six innings without allowing a run, completing a remarkable 27-inning scoreless streak against Lotte by getting the final out in the sixth inning.



The rare and exquisite pitching duel in the battle for second place was broken in the eighth inning.



Lotte's clutch player Jeon Jun-woo hit a two-run double with the bases loaded, allowing Lotte to overcome LG and rise to a tie for second place.



KT's Mel Rojas Jr. lifted a ball that arced high and sailed over the outfield fence.



This was Rojas's 11th home run of the season and the 175th home run of his KBO career.



With this home run, Rojas surpassed Tyrone Woods, who had 174 home runs, to become the foreign player with the most home runs in KBO history.



KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



