Doubts rise over East Asian Cup
[Anchor]
The head coach of the national football team, Hong Myung-bo, described the East Asian Cup, which opens next week, as a battlefield for the players.
However, public interest in this tournament is low, and Japan is also sending a second-string team, raising doubts about whether it will be a proper evaluation match.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.
[Report]
In the scorching heat of over 30 degrees, the national team players appear at the training ground.
In this tournament, which is mainly composed of domestic players, Coach Hong Myung-bo has predicted that a war will unfold among K League players, signaling fierce competition.
[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I think a war has broken out among the players under the pretext of a test."]
While it is suitable as a testing ground for domestic players, the East Asian Cup has long lost its competitiveness as an international tournament.
Korea's eternal rival, Japan, considers this a testing ground for newcomers, having selected 12 out of 26 players for the first time.
Our country has also seen a significant drop in interest, as all European players, including Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in, have been excluded.
The first match against China, which will be held on the 7th at Yongin Mir Stadium, still has over 25,000 tickets unsold.
While the box office is a concern, caution is needed against the opponent's Shaolin soccer in the match against China.
The so-called "Eul-yong-ta incident" by Gyeongnam FC coach Lee Eul-yong also occurred during the 2003 East Asian Cup match against China.
Even Lee Tae-seok, who has inherited the Taegeuk mark from his father, has expressed concerns.
[Lee Tae-seok/National Football Team Player: "(Eul-yong-ta) is obviously an action that should not be taken, and my father will reflect a lot on it... I think the most desirable choice is to win with skill."]
As interest from fans continues to wane and the level of competing teams declines, doubts about the effectiveness of the East Asian Cup are growing.
KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
