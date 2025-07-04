News 9

Doubts rise over East Asian Cup

입력 2025.07.04 (03:27) 수정 2025.07.04 (03:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The head coach of the national football team, Hong Myung-bo, described the East Asian Cup, which opens next week, as a battlefield for the players.

However, public interest in this tournament is low, and Japan is also sending a second-string team, raising doubts about whether it will be a proper evaluation match.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

In the scorching heat of over 30 degrees, the national team players appear at the training ground.

In this tournament, which is mainly composed of domestic players, Coach Hong Myung-bo has predicted that a war will unfold among K League players, signaling fierce competition.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I think a war has broken out among the players under the pretext of a test."]

While it is suitable as a testing ground for domestic players, the East Asian Cup has long lost its competitiveness as an international tournament.

Korea's eternal rival, Japan, considers this a testing ground for newcomers, having selected 12 out of 26 players for the first time.

Our country has also seen a significant drop in interest, as all European players, including Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in, have been excluded.

The first match against China, which will be held on the 7th at Yongin Mir Stadium, still has over 25,000 tickets unsold.

While the box office is a concern, caution is needed against the opponent's Shaolin soccer in the match against China.

The so-called "Eul-yong-ta incident" by Gyeongnam FC coach Lee Eul-yong also occurred during the 2003 East Asian Cup match against China.

Even Lee Tae-seok, who has inherited the Taegeuk mark from his father, has expressed concerns.

[Lee Tae-seok/National Football Team Player: "(Eul-yong-ta) is obviously an action that should not be taken, and my father will reflect a lot on it... I think the most desirable choice is to win with skill."]

As interest from fans continues to wane and the level of competing teams declines, doubts about the effectiveness of the East Asian Cup are growing.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Doubts rise over East Asian Cup
    • 입력 2025-07-04 03:27:49
    • 수정2025-07-04 03:27:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

The head coach of the national football team, Hong Myung-bo, described the East Asian Cup, which opens next week, as a battlefield for the players.

However, public interest in this tournament is low, and Japan is also sending a second-string team, raising doubts about whether it will be a proper evaluation match.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

In the scorching heat of over 30 degrees, the national team players appear at the training ground.

In this tournament, which is mainly composed of domestic players, Coach Hong Myung-bo has predicted that a war will unfold among K League players, signaling fierce competition.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I think a war has broken out among the players under the pretext of a test."]

While it is suitable as a testing ground for domestic players, the East Asian Cup has long lost its competitiveness as an international tournament.

Korea's eternal rival, Japan, considers this a testing ground for newcomers, having selected 12 out of 26 players for the first time.

Our country has also seen a significant drop in interest, as all European players, including Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in, have been excluded.

The first match against China, which will be held on the 7th at Yongin Mir Stadium, still has over 25,000 tickets unsold.

While the box office is a concern, caution is needed against the opponent's Shaolin soccer in the match against China.

The so-called "Eul-yong-ta incident" by Gyeongnam FC coach Lee Eul-yong also occurred during the 2003 East Asian Cup match against China.

Even Lee Tae-seok, who has inherited the Taegeuk mark from his father, has expressed concerns.

[Lee Tae-seok/National Football Team Player: "(Eul-yong-ta) is obviously an action that should not be taken, and my father will reflect a lot on it... I think the most desirable choice is to win with skill."]

As interest from fans continues to wane and the level of competing teams declines, doubts about the effectiveness of the East Asian Cup are growing.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 취임 30일 기자회견…<br>“검찰 수사·기소 분리 이견 없어”

이 대통령 취임 30일 기자회견…“검찰 수사·기소 분리 이견 없어”
[단독] 도이치 주포 “김건희, 내 덕에 떼돈 벌어…22억 원 주문”

[단독] 도이치 주포 “김건희, 내 덕에 떼돈 벌어…22억 원 주문”
[단독] “쪽지 얼핏 봤다, 안 받았다”더니…CCTV에선 문건 챙긴 이상민

[단독] “쪽지 얼핏 봤다, 안 받았다”더니…CCTV에선 문건 챙긴 이상민
총리 인준 통과 김민석 “경제 회복 1순위”…국민의힘, “독재·폭거” 표결 불참

총리 인준 통과 김민석 “경제 회복 1순위”…국민의힘, “독재·폭거” 표결 불참
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.