Korean cycling lacks facilities

What is the biggest reason for the lack of medals in the Olympics for Korean cycling?



The biggest problem is that international competitions use a 250m track, while domestic competitions use a 333m track.



It is urgent to build venues that meet international standards, including wooden tracks instead of cement.



This is a report by reporter Shim Byeong-il.



[Report]



The Seoul Olympic Velodrome cycling venue was completed in 1986.



It underwent renovations in 2010, but the wooden track has rotted and deteriorated, leaving it in a state of disrepair.



The lower area is only being used as a ground for children's soccer classes.



The Korea Sports Promotion Foundation is pushing for the reconstruction of a multi-purpose indoor velodrome that meets international standards and is currently conducting a preliminary feasibility study.



[Jo Ho-seong: "I hope that a 250m wooden track indoor venue will be built as soon as possible, and it is essential for the development of cycling."]



There is a reason why the Korea Cycling Federation is eager for the quick reconstruction of the Olympic velodrome.



Currently, aside from the Jincheon Athletes' Village training center used only by national team athletes, all nine amateur cycling venues across the country do not have a 250m wooden indoor track that meets international standards.



Last month, the National Championships were held in Yangyang.



Athletes racing on a 333m asphalt track lamented the reality that they could not compete internationally.



[Oh Hyun-ji: "(In domestic venues) getting used to the 333m track makes it difficult to adapt to the corners of the 250m track in international competitions, which affects the technical aspects."]



[Jeon Woo-joo: "The wheel size changes, the slope changes, and the characteristics of the venue are completely different, so we have to change gears, and there are many difficulties."]



During a high school competition, four athletes collided, resulting in serious injuries such as fractures.



[Kim Young-soo: "When you fall on wood, you slide about 10-15m, so you only get minor abrasions and maybe some splinters, but when you fall in our country's venues, fractures are common."]



Without venues that meet international standards, Korean cycling is in the embarrassing situation of being unable to host international competitions.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



