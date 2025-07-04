[News Today] “Overcoming economic crisis is No.1”

입력 2025-07-04 16:04:26 수정 2025-07-04 16:09:39 News Today





[LEAD]

Kim Min-seok has been officially appointed as South Korea's first Prime Minister of the Lee Jae Myung administration. He emphasized overcoming economic crisis as the top priority.



[REPORT]



Kim Min-seok has been officially appointed as South Korea's first Prime Minister of the Lee Jae Myung administration. He emphasized overcoming economic crisis as the top priority.



The National Assembly has approved the nomination of Kim Min-seok as prime minister.



This comes 29 days since he was nominated.



Following President Lee Jae Myung's approval, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who will lead the Lee administration's inaugural Cabinet, said the government's number one priority is overcoming the economic crisis.



Kim Min-seok / Prime Minister

The number one task is overcoming the economic crisis triggered by tyrannical forces. I will be an early riser prime minister who thinks and moves fast.



"Resign, resign."



The main opposition People Power Party, which has been calling for the withdrawal of Kim's nomination, held a protest rally instead of taking part in the vote.



They questioned how a person who has lived a free-riding life be responsible for a country's housekeeping,



reiterating the claim that he is not fit to be prime minister.



Song Eon-seok / PPP interim chair, floor leader

This unilateral act disregards the public, excludes the opposition and derides democracy.



The ruling Democratic Party criticized the PPP for boycotting the vote accusing it of forsaking public expectations on overcoming a national crisis.



Kang Deuk-gu / Democratic Party

Even after election loss, they continue to be a drag on state affairs, far from engaging in self-reflection.



Rival parties also continued their tug of war over the proposed supplementary budget.



As the DP proposed a bill increasing special operational expenses for the presidential office, which was slashed in full amount under the previous government, the PPP condemned it as a double standard.