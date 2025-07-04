[News Today] “Not just a glance, note received”

입력 2025-07-04 16:05:09 수정 2025-07-04 16:09:48 News Today





[LEAD]

New developments in the special counsel probing the alleged insurrection involving former Presdient Yoon Suk Yeol. KBS has confirmed that former Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min was captured on CCTV collecting a document at the Presidential Office on the day emergency martial law was declared. This contradicts Lee's testimony that he didn't receive any notes or instructions related to martial law.



[REPORT]

Former Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min said he caught a glance of a note about cutting power and water supply to media companies at the president's office during emergency martial law.



Lee Sang-min / Former Interior Minister (Feb.,7th impeachment hearing)

I saw several notes at the president's office from afar. One of them said, "Nat'l Fire Agency water and power supply cutoff".



However, Lee has denied so far he had received any documents or instructions related to emergency martial law.



Lee Dong-chan / Then-Pres. Yoon's attorney (Feb.,7th impeachment hearing)

Did you receive any notes with instructions on emergency martial law from the president or the defense minister?



Lee Sang-min / Former Interior Minister (Feb.,7th impeachment hearing)

I didn't receive anything.



But Presidential Office CCTV footage that police have obtained and transferred to the special counsel team contradicts Lee's testimony.



The footage was recorded inside the large reception room where Cabinet meetings took place from the evening of martial law declaration until the following day.



There was a document on the table where the Cabinet members were seated at the time.



The former interior minister is shown in the footage checking the content of the document and packing it.



He then exited the top office to call National Fire Agency chief Heo Seok-gon.



Heo testified to the investigators he was told to take measures if he received a request to cut power and water supply.



Heo Seok-gon / Fire Agency Commissioner (Feb. 4)

Five media companies were mentioned as well as police. I was told to take measures if there was a request to do so.



Police strongly suspect that the note in question was about cutting power and water supply off.



They have also told the special counsel that an allegation of perjury should be added against Lee, as his testimony contradicts what he said at former President Yoon's impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.