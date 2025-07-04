News Today

[News Today] Fighting intense heat outdoors

입력 2025.07.04 (16:06) 수정 2025.07.04 (16:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Cities around the world are sweltering under intense heat, and here in Seoul, the story is no exception. Step outside and you're sweating in seconds.
Still, for many, staying indoors simply isn't an option.

[REPORT]
The street is packed with office workers at lunchtime.

Some try to escape from the heat by sipping iced coffee. Others use parasols.

But it's not enough to chase away the scorching heat.

Sohn Ik-sung / Seoul resident
I had samgyetang to replenish my energy and I try to drink cold beverages to stay cool.

Delivery workers don masks and arm coolers.

Even when the daytime highs are at their highest, they have no time to rest.

They have to climb stairs multiple times a day.

Lee Keon-hee / Delivery worker
Because of the heat, I feel dizzy when driving my motorbike. It's also hard because my mouth is constantly dry.

During short breaks, delivery workers need to find shaded areas outside.

Song Ki-seon / Head, Nationwide Delivery Riders' Association
Riding a motorbike with a helmet on is very hard. The riders perspire heavily.

Despite the scorching heat, people with disabilities continue their hunger strike to demand that the disability rating system be abolished.

One of the participants was even transported in a stretcher by rescue workers.

Park Kyung-seok / Co-head, Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination
In the evening air-conditioning is turned off. It's very hard to endure humidity and fatigue.

For those who have no choice but to stay outdoors it's the most challenging time of the year.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Fighting intense heat outdoors
    • 입력 2025-07-04 16:06:57
    • 수정2025-07-04 16:10:04
    News Today

[LEAD]
Cities around the world are sweltering under intense heat, and here in Seoul, the story is no exception. Step outside and you're sweating in seconds.
Still, for many, staying indoors simply isn't an option.

[REPORT]
The street is packed with office workers at lunchtime.

Some try to escape from the heat by sipping iced coffee. Others use parasols.

But it's not enough to chase away the scorching heat.

Sohn Ik-sung / Seoul resident
I had samgyetang to replenish my energy and I try to drink cold beverages to stay cool.

Delivery workers don masks and arm coolers.

Even when the daytime highs are at their highest, they have no time to rest.

They have to climb stairs multiple times a day.

Lee Keon-hee / Delivery worker
Because of the heat, I feel dizzy when driving my motorbike. It's also hard because my mouth is constantly dry.

During short breaks, delivery workers need to find shaded areas outside.

Song Ki-seon / Head, Nationwide Delivery Riders' Association
Riding a motorbike with a helmet on is very hard. The riders perspire heavily.

Despite the scorching heat, people with disabilities continue their hunger strike to demand that the disability rating system be abolished.

One of the participants was even transported in a stretcher by rescue workers.

Park Kyung-seok / Co-head, Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination
In the evening air-conditioning is turned off. It's very hard to endure humidity and fatigue.

For those who have no choice but to stay outdoors it's the most challenging time of the year.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 추경안에 대통령실·법무부·감사원·경찰청 특수활동비 105억 증액

[속보] 추경안에 대통령실·법무부·감사원·경찰청 특수활동비 105억 증액
[속보] 내란특검 “윤 변호인 수사방해 의혹, 파견경찰이 자료수집 중”

[속보] 내란특검 “윤 변호인 수사방해 의혹, 파견경찰이 자료수집 중”
신임 지검장 첫 출근…임은정 “검찰 안 바뀌면 해체 가까운 개혁”

신임 지검장 첫 출근…임은정 “검찰 안 바뀌면 해체 가까운 개혁”
임명장 받은 김민석 총리, 농민단체 면담으로 공식 행보

임명장 받은 김민석 총리, 농민단체 면담으로 공식 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.