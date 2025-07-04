[News Today] Fighting intense heat outdoors
입력 2025.07.04 (16:06) 수정 2025.07.04 (16:10)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Cities around the world are sweltering under intense heat, and here in Seoul, the story is no exception. Step outside and you're sweating in seconds.
Still, for many, staying indoors simply isn't an option.
[REPORT]
The street is packed with office workers at lunchtime.
Some try to escape from the heat by sipping iced coffee. Others use parasols.
But it's not enough to chase away the scorching heat.
Sohn Ik-sung / Seoul resident
I had samgyetang to replenish my energy and I try to drink cold beverages to stay cool.
Delivery workers don masks and arm coolers.
Even when the daytime highs are at their highest, they have no time to rest.
They have to climb stairs multiple times a day.
Lee Keon-hee / Delivery worker
Because of the heat, I feel dizzy when driving my motorbike. It's also hard because my mouth is constantly dry.
During short breaks, delivery workers need to find shaded areas outside.
Song Ki-seon / Head, Nationwide Delivery Riders' Association
Riding a motorbike with a helmet on is very hard. The riders perspire heavily.
Despite the scorching heat, people with disabilities continue their hunger strike to demand that the disability rating system be abolished.
One of the participants was even transported in a stretcher by rescue workers.
Park Kyung-seok / Co-head, Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination
In the evening air-conditioning is turned off. It's very hard to endure humidity and fatigue.
For those who have no choice but to stay outdoors it's the most challenging time of the year.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Fighting intense heat outdoors
-
- 입력 2025-07-04 16:06:57
- 수정2025-07-04 16:10:04
[LEAD]
Cities around the world are sweltering under intense heat, and here in Seoul, the story is no exception. Step outside and you're sweating in seconds.
Still, for many, staying indoors simply isn't an option.
[REPORT]
The street is packed with office workers at lunchtime.
Some try to escape from the heat by sipping iced coffee. Others use parasols.
But it's not enough to chase away the scorching heat.
Sohn Ik-sung / Seoul resident
I had samgyetang to replenish my energy and I try to drink cold beverages to stay cool.
Delivery workers don masks and arm coolers.
Even when the daytime highs are at their highest, they have no time to rest.
They have to climb stairs multiple times a day.
Lee Keon-hee / Delivery worker
Because of the heat, I feel dizzy when driving my motorbike. It's also hard because my mouth is constantly dry.
During short breaks, delivery workers need to find shaded areas outside.
Song Ki-seon / Head, Nationwide Delivery Riders' Association
Riding a motorbike with a helmet on is very hard. The riders perspire heavily.
Despite the scorching heat, people with disabilities continue their hunger strike to demand that the disability rating system be abolished.
One of the participants was even transported in a stretcher by rescue workers.
Park Kyung-seok / Co-head, Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination
In the evening air-conditioning is turned off. It's very hard to endure humidity and fatigue.
For those who have no choice but to stay outdoors it's the most challenging time of the year.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.