[News Today] Fighting intense heat outdoors

입력 2025-07-04 16:06:57 수정 2025-07-04 16:10:04 News Today





[LEAD]

Cities around the world are sweltering under intense heat, and here in Seoul, the story is no exception. Step outside and you're sweating in seconds.

Still, for many, staying indoors simply isn't an option.



[REPORT]

The street is packed with office workers at lunchtime.



Some try to escape from the heat by sipping iced coffee. Others use parasols.



But it's not enough to chase away the scorching heat.



Sohn Ik-sung / Seoul resident

I had samgyetang to replenish my energy and I try to drink cold beverages to stay cool.



Delivery workers don masks and arm coolers.



Even when the daytime highs are at their highest, they have no time to rest.



They have to climb stairs multiple times a day.



Lee Keon-hee / Delivery worker

Because of the heat, I feel dizzy when driving my motorbike. It's also hard because my mouth is constantly dry.



During short breaks, delivery workers need to find shaded areas outside.



Song Ki-seon / Head, Nationwide Delivery Riders' Association

Riding a motorbike with a helmet on is very hard. The riders perspire heavily.



Despite the scorching heat, people with disabilities continue their hunger strike to demand that the disability rating system be abolished.



One of the participants was even transported in a stretcher by rescue workers.



Park Kyung-seok / Co-head, Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination

In the evening air-conditioning is turned off. It's very hard to endure humidity and fatigue.



For those who have no choice but to stay outdoors it's the most challenging time of the year.