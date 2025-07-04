[News Today] Young sisters home alone die in fire



Tragedy has struck again in Busan. Late Wednesday night, a fire broke out at an apartment while the parents were away, claiming the lives of two young sisters. It follows a similar incident just last week, where two elementary school sisters were killed in an early morning fire. Such repeated tragedies are adding to the heartbreak.





Flames and black smoke shoot out of the apartment balcony.



A fire erupted at an apartment in Gijang-gun County in Busan at around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.



Kim Go-myeong / Apartment resident

I stepped on the staircase and something exploded. Right after that.

(The flames were shooting out.) The smoke began to fill up.



About 100 residents fled the fire, but two young sisters who were inside the burning home lost their lives.



The tragedy took place when their parents, who run a restaurant until late at night, brought them home and then went out again.



The fire reportedly started near a floor-standing air conditioner in the living room.



Police conducting a joint forensic investigation said the fire likely started from a multi-outlet strip connected to the air conditioner.



There were no sprinklers to stop the fire from spreading.



Min Dong-bok / Busan Gijang Fire Station

This apartment was not mandated to install sprinklers when its building permit was issued in 2003.



Sadly, a similar tragedy took place in Busan on June 24th. Two sisters in elementary school were killed in a fire while their parents were out working early that morning.



The Busan city government plans to inspect all apartment buildings without sprinklers and come up with late-night childcare solutions.