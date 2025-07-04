News Today

[News Today] Nat'l Buddha statue returns as a copy

[LEAD]
After years of legal battle, the Gilt-bronze Seated Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva was sent back to Japan this May, leaving behind an empty glass case at Buseoksa Temple. The statue is expected to return to Korea, this time, as a replica. In a major shift, Kannon-ji Temple in Japan, which had long opposed reproduction, has agreed to the process.

[REPORT]
Gentle smile and delicate creases on the garment are the prominent features of the Gilt-bronze Seated Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva.

As the statue was returned to Japan back in May, only an empty glass case that housed the relic for 100 days now stands in the sanctuary.

Fortunately, a new one will be placed here.

Kannon-ji Temple in Japan which had not allowed the production of a copy within South Korea has now agreed to the move.

On Sunday, Sekko Tanaka, the temple's former head priest will pay a visit to Korea's Buseoksa Temple to deliver data on the statue's dimensions and a consent letter on the reproduction.

Such data provision is known to have been promised while the statue was taken back to Japan.

Won Woo / Head monk, Buseoksa Temple
They said they want to keep their promise and asked for our thoughts.
I said that it's always welcome.

Once key records are handed over, the cloning process is expected to pick up speed.

Two copies will be produced with one placed at Buseoksa and the other at Chungnam Institute of History and Culture for public viewing.

Lee Hyun-sang / Chungnam Institute of History and Culture
The copies will reflect the state of production of the Goryeo era, an aspect that will likely appeal to the public.

The production is expected to take about ten months.

