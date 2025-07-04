News Today

[News Today] Counterfeit K-Food products on rise

[LEAD]
Korean food exports, led by spicy flavors and ramyeon, are once again breaking records this year. But riding on this popularity, counterfeit products are also on the rise overseas, copying Korean goods down to the last detail.

[REPORT]
The image of a chicken spitting up flames next to red fried noodles...

The packaging looks exactly the same as that of the Korean buldak noodles, but in fact it's a counterfeit product from a Chinese maker.

Fake buldak noodles can be easily found on Chinese online shopping malls.

The instant beef stock "dashida," which holds the largest share in the Mongolian seasoning market, is also a constant target of fabrication.

Local authorities have launched crackdowns in the major cities of Mongolia and China to prevent consumer damage.

The trademarks and even bar codes of dried seaweed and seasoned salt products are exactly the same as those of authentic Korean products.

In the first half of this year alone, more than 840 cases of counterfeit Korean food products were detected on overseas online shopping malls.

They have now spread not only to China but to Southeast Asian countries as well.

Joo Won-chul / Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs
They used to fabricate packaging only, but nowadays they set up their own factories to produce the food itself and copy the packaging.

There are also growing attempts to use Korean food trademarks illegally.

Bibigo, CJ's iconic brand...

In Paraguay, it was not CJ but a third party that applied for Bibigo trademark registration.

More than 350 cases of suspected unauthorized use of Korean food trademarks were detected last year, and are already about to surpass 300 this year.

Shin Sang-kon / Korean Intellectual Property Office
Because of the soaring popularity of Korean culture there has been a rapid increase in fake food products, which is very concerning.

As exports of spicy ramyeon and sauces are rising, exports of agri-food products in the first half of 2025 recorded an all-time high of 5.16 billion dollars.

