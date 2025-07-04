News 9

Extra budget faces vote

입력 2025.07.04 (23:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A supplementary budget plan worth approximately 32 trillion won is set to pass the National Assembly's plenary session.

Today (the 4th), there was a standoff between the ruling and opposition parties in the National Assembly over the consumer coupons and special activity expenses included in the supplementary budget.

Ultimately, it seems that a vote in the plenary session will be conducted under the leadership of the ruling party.

Let's go to the National Assembly.

Reporter Won Dong-hee, the plenary session needs to be opened first, is it currently in progress?

[Reporter]

Yes, the plenary session was convened about 20 minutes ago, but proceedings have not yet officially started.

Most People Power Party lawmakers are absent from the chamber, protesting the ruling party’s unilateral handling of the legislative process.

The Speaker has declared he will wait for the People Power Party lawmakers to return.

If the People Power Party members do not return, the supplementary budget is expected to be processed under the leadership of the ruling party before the end of today.

The supplementary budget being presented in today's plenary session is 31.8 trillion won, which is 1.3 trillion won more than the government's original proposal.

The key point is 'consumer stimulation.'

About 12.2 trillion won will be allocated for the distribution of 'consumer coupons.'

Depending on income and residence, each citizen will receive a minimum of 150,000 won to a maximum of 550,000 won.

This supplementary budget also revives the special activity expenses for the presidential office, which were completely cut at the end of last year.

Including 4.1 billion won for the presidential office and 4 billion won for the prosecution, a total of 10.5 billion won has been allocated for the special activity expenses of four institutions.

[Anchor]

Wasn't it originally agreed upon by both parties to handle this?

What was the reason for the lack of agreement?

[Reporter]

The special activity expenses budget was the contentious issue.

The People Power Party strongly opposed the restoration of the special activity expenses budget, which was completely cut by the Democratic Party when it was in opposition at the end of last year, in this supplementary budget.

The Democratic Party emphasized the urgency of restoring people's livelihoods and passed the supplementary budget in the budget committee without the People Power Party members.

However, there were subsequent concerns raised within the Democratic Party regarding restoring special activity expenses to the prosecution while judicial reform is still underway.

Ultimately, the ruling party decided to process the supplementary budget with a conditional opinion that the special activity expenses budget would be executed after completing the legislative process for prosecution reform, and the plenary session was delayed by three hours from the scheduled time.

If the first supplementary budget of the Lee Jae Myung government passes the National Assembly's plenary session, the government is expected to hold a cabinet meeting as early as tomorrow (7.5) to approve the supplementary budget.

This has been KBS News' Won Dong-hee from the National Assembly.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Extra budget faces vote
    • 입력 2025-07-04 23:59:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

A supplementary budget plan worth approximately 32 trillion won is set to pass the National Assembly's plenary session.

Today (the 4th), there was a standoff between the ruling and opposition parties in the National Assembly over the consumer coupons and special activity expenses included in the supplementary budget.

Ultimately, it seems that a vote in the plenary session will be conducted under the leadership of the ruling party.

Let's go to the National Assembly.

Reporter Won Dong-hee, the plenary session needs to be opened first, is it currently in progress?

[Reporter]

Yes, the plenary session was convened about 20 minutes ago, but proceedings have not yet officially started.

Most People Power Party lawmakers are absent from the chamber, protesting the ruling party’s unilateral handling of the legislative process.

The Speaker has declared he will wait for the People Power Party lawmakers to return.

If the People Power Party members do not return, the supplementary budget is expected to be processed under the leadership of the ruling party before the end of today.

The supplementary budget being presented in today's plenary session is 31.8 trillion won, which is 1.3 trillion won more than the government's original proposal.

The key point is 'consumer stimulation.'

About 12.2 trillion won will be allocated for the distribution of 'consumer coupons.'

Depending on income and residence, each citizen will receive a minimum of 150,000 won to a maximum of 550,000 won.

This supplementary budget also revives the special activity expenses for the presidential office, which were completely cut at the end of last year.

Including 4.1 billion won for the presidential office and 4 billion won for the prosecution, a total of 10.5 billion won has been allocated for the special activity expenses of four institutions.

[Anchor]

Wasn't it originally agreed upon by both parties to handle this?

What was the reason for the lack of agreement?

[Reporter]

The special activity expenses budget was the contentious issue.

The People Power Party strongly opposed the restoration of the special activity expenses budget, which was completely cut by the Democratic Party when it was in opposition at the end of last year, in this supplementary budget.

The Democratic Party emphasized the urgency of restoring people's livelihoods and passed the supplementary budget in the budget committee without the People Power Party members.

However, there were subsequent concerns raised within the Democratic Party regarding restoring special activity expenses to the prosecution while judicial reform is still underway.

Ultimately, the ruling party decided to process the supplementary budget with a conditional opinion that the special activity expenses budget would be executed after completing the legislative process for prosecution reform, and the plenary session was delayed by three hours from the scheduled time.

If the first supplementary budget of the Lee Jae Myung government passes the National Assembly's plenary session, the government is expected to hold a cabinet meeting as early as tomorrow (7.5) to approve the supplementary budget.

This has been KBS News' Won Dong-hee from the National Assembly.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참
‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 <br>꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”

‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”
‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환<br>…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?

‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?
반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·<br>자성…변해야 한다”

반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·자성…변해야 한다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.