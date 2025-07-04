Extra budget faces vote

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A supplementary budget plan worth approximately 32 trillion won is set to pass the National Assembly's plenary session.



Today (the 4th), there was a standoff between the ruling and opposition parties in the National Assembly over the consumer coupons and special activity expenses included in the supplementary budget.



Ultimately, it seems that a vote in the plenary session will be conducted under the leadership of the ruling party.



Let's go to the National Assembly.



Reporter Won Dong-hee, the plenary session needs to be opened first, is it currently in progress?



[Reporter]



Yes, the plenary session was convened about 20 minutes ago, but proceedings have not yet officially started.



Most People Power Party lawmakers are absent from the chamber, protesting the ruling party’s unilateral handling of the legislative process.



The Speaker has declared he will wait for the People Power Party lawmakers to return.



If the People Power Party members do not return, the supplementary budget is expected to be processed under the leadership of the ruling party before the end of today.



The supplementary budget being presented in today's plenary session is 31.8 trillion won, which is 1.3 trillion won more than the government's original proposal.



The key point is 'consumer stimulation.'



About 12.2 trillion won will be allocated for the distribution of 'consumer coupons.'



Depending on income and residence, each citizen will receive a minimum of 150,000 won to a maximum of 550,000 won.



This supplementary budget also revives the special activity expenses for the presidential office, which were completely cut at the end of last year.



Including 4.1 billion won for the presidential office and 4 billion won for the prosecution, a total of 10.5 billion won has been allocated for the special activity expenses of four institutions.



[Anchor]



Wasn't it originally agreed upon by both parties to handle this?



What was the reason for the lack of agreement?



[Reporter]



The special activity expenses budget was the contentious issue.



The People Power Party strongly opposed the restoration of the special activity expenses budget, which was completely cut by the Democratic Party when it was in opposition at the end of last year, in this supplementary budget.



The Democratic Party emphasized the urgency of restoring people's livelihoods and passed the supplementary budget in the budget committee without the People Power Party members.



However, there were subsequent concerns raised within the Democratic Party regarding restoring special activity expenses to the prosecution while judicial reform is still underway.



Ultimately, the ruling party decided to process the supplementary budget with a conditional opinion that the special activity expenses budget would be executed after completing the legislative process for prosecution reform, and the plenary session was delayed by three hours from the scheduled time.



If the first supplementary budget of the Lee Jae Myung government passes the National Assembly's plenary session, the government is expected to hold a cabinet meeting as early as tomorrow (7.5) to approve the supplementary budget.



This has been KBS News' Won Dong-hee from the National Assembly.



