[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung traveled to Daejeon today (July 4) to hold a town hall meeting.



This is the second meeting following Gwangju.



He listened to citizens' opinions on current issues such as balanced development and debt relief, and at times actively persuaded and debated with them.



Reporter Lee Hee Yeon has the details.



[Report]



The second 'town hall' held in Daejeon following Gwangju.



Over 300 local residents who applied on a first-come, first-served basis attended.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Listening to the discussions, I want to create a culture where we can say, 'There are reasonable points here,' and make concessions and step back."]



President Lee emphasized that the growth strategy that favors one side has reached its limits and highlighted the need for balanced development.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "We need to dismantle the privileged status of certain groups or individuals."]



He also gathered opinions regarding the debt relief system for vulnerable borrowers included in the supplementary budget proposal.



[Jin Min Kyun/Daejeon Citizen: "If debt relief is implemented, a targeted policy for diligent repayers is absolutely necessary."]



[President Lee Jae Myung: "(For diligent repayers) we are trying to expand policies such as converting to low-interest loans."]



However, President Lee refuted concerns about moral hazard, arguing that there are aspects where individuals incurred debt during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it is fair for the government to step in to address this.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I believe that leaving things as they are and saying, 'It can't be helped, just endure it,' is not the attitude of a proper government."]



Regarding the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan, President Lee sought understanding from local residents, stating that it would be much more efficient from a national perspective.



He mentioned that completely relocating the presidential office to Sejong is a constitutional amendment issue and is not easy, but he would expedite the construction of a second office or the relocation of the National Assembly.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee Yeon.



