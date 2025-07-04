News 9

Second town hall held in Daejeon

입력 2025.07.04 (23:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung traveled to Daejeon today (July 4) to hold a town hall meeting.

This is the second meeting following Gwangju.

He listened to citizens' opinions on current issues such as balanced development and debt relief, and at times actively persuaded and debated with them.

Reporter Lee Hee Yeon has the details.

[Report]

The second 'town hall' held in Daejeon following Gwangju.

Over 300 local residents who applied on a first-come, first-served basis attended.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Listening to the discussions, I want to create a culture where we can say, 'There are reasonable points here,' and make concessions and step back."]

President Lee emphasized that the growth strategy that favors one side has reached its limits and highlighted the need for balanced development.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "We need to dismantle the privileged status of certain groups or individuals."]

He also gathered opinions regarding the debt relief system for vulnerable borrowers included in the supplementary budget proposal.

[Jin Min Kyun/Daejeon Citizen: "If debt relief is implemented, a targeted policy for diligent repayers is absolutely necessary."]

[President Lee Jae Myung: "(For diligent repayers) we are trying to expand policies such as converting to low-interest loans."]

However, President Lee refuted concerns about moral hazard, arguing that there are aspects where individuals incurred debt during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it is fair for the government to step in to address this.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I believe that leaving things as they are and saying, 'It can't be helped, just endure it,' is not the attitude of a proper government."]

Regarding the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan, President Lee sought understanding from local residents, stating that it would be much more efficient from a national perspective.

He mentioned that completely relocating the presidential office to Sejong is a constitutional amendment issue and is not easy, but he would expedite the construction of a second office or the relocation of the National Assembly.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee Yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Second town hall held in Daejeon
    • 입력 2025-07-04 23:59:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung traveled to Daejeon today (July 4) to hold a town hall meeting.

This is the second meeting following Gwangju.

He listened to citizens' opinions on current issues such as balanced development and debt relief, and at times actively persuaded and debated with them.

Reporter Lee Hee Yeon has the details.

[Report]

The second 'town hall' held in Daejeon following Gwangju.

Over 300 local residents who applied on a first-come, first-served basis attended.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Listening to the discussions, I want to create a culture where we can say, 'There are reasonable points here,' and make concessions and step back."]

President Lee emphasized that the growth strategy that favors one side has reached its limits and highlighted the need for balanced development.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "We need to dismantle the privileged status of certain groups or individuals."]

He also gathered opinions regarding the debt relief system for vulnerable borrowers included in the supplementary budget proposal.

[Jin Min Kyun/Daejeon Citizen: "If debt relief is implemented, a targeted policy for diligent repayers is absolutely necessary."]

[President Lee Jae Myung: "(For diligent repayers) we are trying to expand policies such as converting to low-interest loans."]

However, President Lee refuted concerns about moral hazard, arguing that there are aspects where individuals incurred debt during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it is fair for the government to step in to address this.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I believe that leaving things as they are and saying, 'It can't be helped, just endure it,' is not the attitude of a proper government."]

Regarding the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to Busan, President Lee sought understanding from local residents, stating that it would be much more efficient from a national perspective.

He mentioned that completely relocating the presidential office to Sejong is a constitutional amendment issue and is not easy, but he would expedite the construction of a second office or the relocation of the National Assembly.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee Yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참

‘31.8조 원’ 이재명 정부 첫 추경안 국회 본회의 통과…국민의힘 불참
‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 <br>꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”

‘균형 발전’·‘채무 탕감’ 문제 꺼낸 이 대통령…“토론해 보자”
‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환<br>…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?

‘고강도 조사 예고’ 윤 2차 소환…김 여사 소환조사 시점은?
반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·<br>자성…변해야 한다”

반성문 쓴 검사장들…“잘못·자성…변해야 한다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.