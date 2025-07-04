Special envoys to key nations

News 9

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung is confirmed to be preparing to send special envoys to major countries.

Some special envoys have already been appointed.

It is expected that special envoys will be sent to the United States, China, Japan, as well as several allied countries including Australia and India to explain our policies and discuss current issues.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the story.

[Report]

It has been confirmed that President Lee Jae Myung is coordinating the dispatch of special envoys to major countries this month.

Special envoys are expected to be sent to key allied countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including the United States, Japan, and China.

It is reported that a senior official from the current government is being considered as a special envoy to the United States, with National Intelligence Service Director Lee Jong-seok also being mentioned.

The discussions are expected to broadly cover tariff negotiations and the North Korea issue.

Former National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has been appointed as the special envoy to China.

Former Speaker Park is known as an expert on China, having led a government delegation to China shortly after the Moon Jae-in administration took office in May 2017 and met with President Xi Jinping.

For the European Union, former Democratic Party Chief Campaign Manager Yoon Yeo-joon has been appointed, while former Minister of Justice Kang Kum-sil will be sent to France, former National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo to Australia, former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to India, and Democratic Party lawmaker Maeng Sung-kyu, who is the chair of the National Assembly's Land Committee, to Canada.

This is interpreted as an intention to strengthen solidarity with various regional countries, including discussions on defense cooperation with Australia and Canada.

In the case of Japan, where the two countries' leaders have already met and promised to restore shuttle diplomacy, it is also reported that the timing of the special envoy's dispatch will be coordinated considering the House of Councillors election.

However, the dispatch of a special envoy to Russia is said to be under careful consideration.

Following precedent, the special envoys will deliver a personal letter from President Lee and are expected to discuss meeting schedules and areas for cooperation.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.

