Insurrection case restructured

[Anchor]

The special investigation team for the insurrection is restructuring the overall allegations ahead of the second investigation of former President Yoon Suk Yeol scheduled for tomorrow (July 5).

Today (July 4), they summoned Education Minister Lee Ju-ho and former Chief of the Presidential Security Service Park Jong-joon for questioning, and also investigated military officials regarding foreign aggression inducement allegations.

This is a report by reporter Kim Tae-hoon.

[Report]

High-ranking officials from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration are appearing one after another at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, where the special investigation team for the insurrection is located.

[Lee Ju-ho/Education Minister: "(Is it true that you did not receive contact before the emergency martial law cabinet meeting?) ..."]

[Park Jong-joon/Former Chief of the Presidential Security Service: "(Is it true that you received instructions from former President Yoon Suk Yeol several times to prevent the execution of the warrant?) ..."]

The summoned individuals are Education Minister Lee Ju-ho and former Chief of the Presidential Security Service Park Jong-joon.

The special investigation team is looking into whether several cabinet members, including Minister Lee, who did not receive the summons notice, were deprived of their authority to deliberate on the declaration of martial law.

As a result, it is reported that the special investigation team focused their inquiries on Minister Lee regarding the cabinet meeting situation during the emergency martial law on December 3.

The special investigation team plans to summon all cabinet members from that time, regardless of their attendance or absence, to verify the facts.

They questioned former Chief Park about the obstruction of the execution of the arrest warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the circumstances surrounding the deletion of encrypted phone records.

The special investigation team has completed investigations into foreign aggression inducement allegations against suspects, including former President Yoon, by summoning several military officials privately.

Based on this, they plan to conduct a more intensive investigation into the allegations of foreign aggression inducement and obstruction of special public duties in the second investigation.

Despite the opposition from former President Yoon's side, the investigation into the obstruction of arrest warrants will be led by Superintendent Park Chang-hwan, who has been investigating the case from the beginning.

Along with this, the special investigation team is also looking into allegations of obstruction of the investigation by the legal team of former President Yoon by deploying three dispatched police officers.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

